DxO releases major 2026 updates for PhotoLab 10, PureRAW 6, Nik Collection 9, and ViewPoint 6, introducing DeepPRIME XD3 noise reduction and AI subject masking to streamline photography workflows.

DxO has revolutionized its 2026 professional photography software suite by enabling DeepPRIME XD3 noise reduction for Bayer sensors across Canon, Nikon, Sony, and OM SYSTEM cameras. The company released major updates to PureRAW 6, Nik Collection 9, PhotoLab 10, and ViewPoint 6 in October, followed by three significant free updates in November. These enhancements allow photographers to process complex images with unprecedented precision, eliminating manual masking and significantly reducing file sizes without compromising quality.

The most impactful change arrives in PureRAW 6, where the powerful DeepPRIME XD3 engine now supports Bayer sensors. Previously limited to Fujifilm X-Trans sensors, this expansion allows users of major mainstream camera brands to benefit from DxO's laboratory-tested lens corrections before editing. The software processes RAW files to remove noise, dust spots, and optical flaws, creating a new DNG file while leaving the original sensor data completely untouched.

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Photographers utilizing high-ISO shots, heavy crops, or fine textures like fur now have a dedicated tool in DeepPRIME XD3. Although this model requires more processing time than the standard DeepPRIME 3, newer graphics cards are rapidly closing the performance gap. Users are advised to disable noise reduction in third-party editors like Lightroom to prevent algorithmic duplication, ensuring the final image retains its natural detail and avoids visible artifacts.

File storage efficiency has also been dramatically improved through High-Fidelity Compression. A large 57.8MB RAW file can be converted into a compact 17.2MB DNG with compression enabled, or a 136MB uncompressed version. Batch processing speeds have increased as the CPU prepares subsequent images while the GPU renders the current one. Dust spots are automatically detected and removed across entire batches, saving photographers from tedious manual spot healing.

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PhotoLab 10 has introduced semantic AI masking that recognizes individual people in group photographs, generating separate masks for each subject in a single step. This system allows for precise, localized adjustments without affecting the background or other subjects. The software also simplifies film aesthetics by converting the glow effect from a complex layer stack into a single filter, reducing computational overhead and simplifying the artistic process.

The November 10.3 update for PhotoLab 10 extends AI masks to noise reduction, allowing each masked area to use its own specific engine. Photographers can reserve DeepPRIME XD3 for detailed subjects while using DeepPRIME 3 for the rest of the frame. Additionally, the software features a unified Color Grading wheel that shifts shadows, midtones, and highlights together, providing intuitive control over the image's tonal balance.

ViewPoint 6, released in October, focuses on perspective and distortion correction with a dedicated interface for geometric adjustments. The November 6.1 update adds AI masking to ReShape Fusion, allowing corrections to match complex subject outlines. This update also enables the export of corrected RAW files as DNGs, ensuring seamless workflow continuation in other editing applications.

Nik Collection 9 serves as the finishing stage for photography workflows, adding creative looks and tonal quality. The suite now includes three new effects: Halation for film-like light glow, Chromatic Shift for retro color offsets, and Glass Effect for textured distortions. Eighteen new blending modes and a Color Grading filter further enhance the suite's capabilities for Photoshop and Lightroom users.

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The November 9.2 update for Nik Collection 9 adds snapshots for saving edit states and 18 new presets across Color Efex, Analog Efex, and Silver Efex. These additions provide photographers with immediate access to professional looks without requiring extensive manual adjustments, streamlining the final stages of image post-production.

DxO has announced Black Friday pricing for its 2026 software suite, with discounts available through November 29. PureRAW 6 is priced at $99.99 for new licenses, down from $139.99, while PhotoLab 10 is $199.99, reduced from $249.99. Nik Collection 9 is available for $149.99, down from $179.99, and ViewPoint 6 is $99.99, reduced from $129.99.

FilmPack 8 has also seen a significant price drop to $74.99, down from $149.99, offering a cost-effective solution for recreating classic film stocks. The comprehensive nature of these updates demonstrates DxO's commitment to delivering a cohesive editing experience. Users can benefit from both the advanced AI tools and the substantial cost savings during this promotional period.