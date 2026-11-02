Adele Zaikman Sidelined From DWTS Disney Night; Alfonso Ribeiro Confirms Monday Air Date Switch

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Professional dancer Adele Zaikman has officially confirmed she will not participate in the upcoming episode of Dancing With the Stars, citing illness as the reason for her absence from the ballroom floor.

The DWTS finalist shared the news via Instagram Story, stating she is sadly feeling unwell and will miss the opening number on the show scheduled to air tomorrow, Monday, November 2.

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Zaikman expressed her disappointment at missing a show day but emphasized her commitment to recovering, sending love to everyone on the floor while promising to cheer on her fellow competitors from home.

This development coincides with a significant schedule change for the ABC series, which cohost Alfonso Ribeiro confirmed during a Horror Movie Night segment on October 27.

While Dancing With the Stars typically airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, the network is moving the next episode to Monday, November 2, to accommodate ABC's live coverage of the midterm elections.

The episode will feature Disney Night, where the remaining eight couples will perform routines set to songs from beloved Disney films, including a special team dance involving cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Adele Zaikman remains an integral part of the season despite her absence from Monday's broadcast, having appeared frequently throughout the third season and previously winning Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.

She is still expected to return with her professional partner Sharna Burgess for the finale scheduled on Tuesday, November 24, keeping her journey in the competition alive until the very end.

The schedule disruption means the show will not air on its usual Tuesday slot on November 3, with the next episode returning to Tuesday, November 10, followed by the semifinals on November 17.

This marks a notable shift in the show's traditional broadcast rhythm, as Disney Night was initially expected to follow the standard Tuesday evening lineup before the election coverage interference.

Former contestant Andy Richter provided additional details about the Disney theme during the DWTS Official Podcast, revealing that contestants would split into two groups for freestyle routines.

The entertainment world continues to react to these changes, with fans closely monitoring how the schedule shifts impact the competitive dynamics of the remaining couples.

Meanwhile, the professional dancer community remains resilient, with eliminated pros still taking part in opening numbers and troupe dances, maintaining the high energy expected of the franchise.

The incident highlights the unique challenges faced by live television events, where political events can unexpectedly alter entertainment schedules and participant availability.

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Zaikman's absence leaves a gap in the opening performance, but the show's production team has adjusted to ensure the spectacle continues without major disruption.

The focus now shifts to the remaining dancers, who must adapt to the new timing and deliver their best performances under the Disney theme on this Monday night.

Viewers can expect a night of nostalgia and high-energy dance moves, with the added intrigue of knowing who might step in for the sidelined contestant.

The show's ability to maintain quality despite these logistical hurdles demonstrates the professionalism of its cast and crew.

As the season progresses, the impact of these schedule changes will be a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.

The return to normal Tuesday broadcasts in mid-November will provide a brief respite from the election-induced scheduling chaos.

For now, the spotlight remains on the dancers and the magic of Disney Night, despite the personal and logistical challenges presented this week.

Zaikman's recovery is a priority, and her eventual return to the finale will be a key moment for season three.

The combination of illness and schedule changes has created a unique storyline for this particular episode.

Alfonso Ribeiro's transparent communication about the schedule has helped manage fan expectations during this transitional period.

The Disney theme offers a fresh backdrop for the competitive spirit, allowing dancers to showcase their versatility in new ways.

As the midterm elections dominate the news cycle, Dancing With the Stars provides a necessary escape for millions of viewers.

The show's resilience in the face of external pressures serves as a testament to its enduring popularity.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode, curious to see how the dancers will handle the unexpected Monday night premiere.

The absence of Adele Zaikman adds a layer of unpredictability to the judging scores and audience votes.

Her presence, though missed on Monday, looms large over the remaining competitions and the path to the finale.

The dance world continues to evolve, adapting to both personal health issues and broader societal events.

This episode will be remembered for its unique combination of entertainment, schedule shifts, and personal drama.

As the lights dim on Monday night, the focus is squarely on the art of dance and the talent of the remaining couples.

The show's ability to navigate these complexities ensures its continued relevance in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Viewers are encouraged to tune in for a night of celebration, competition, and nostalgia.

The upcoming episodes promise to deliver the same level of excitement and emotional engagement that fans have come to expect.

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The journey to the finale is far from over, with every performance carrying significant weight in the final standings.

Zaikman's situation serves as a reminder of the physical and mental demands placed on professional dancers.

Her recovery will be closely watched by fans and fellow competitors alike.

The Disney Night episode stands as a testament to the show's adaptability and enduring appeal.

As the season moves forward, the focus will remain on the dancers and their incredible talents.

The interplay between personal health and professional obligation is a recurring theme in the dance world.

This episode offers a glimpse into the realities of life on set and beyond.

The audience's support will be crucial for the remaining contestants as they navigate the final stretch of the competition.

The schedule change, while disruptive, has provided a unique opportunity for the show to reach a wider audience.

The combination of election coverage and entertainment programming reflects the dynamic nature of modern television.

Dancing With the Stars continues to be a cultural touchstone, adapting to the times while maintaining its core values.

The upcoming episodes will likely feature heightened emotions and intense performances as the stakes increase.

The absence of one star does not diminish the quality of the show, as the remaining talent shines brightly.

The Disney theme provides a rich tapestry of music and movement for the dancers to explore.

Fans are eager to see which couples will capture the hearts of the judges and the audience.

The journey ahead is filled with challenges, but the spirit of competition remains undimmed.

As the season draws to a close, the impact of this episode will be felt in the final results.

The resilience of the cast and crew is evident in their ability to deliver a high-quality product under challenging circumstances.

The show's ability to engage audiences during a critical political period is a testament to its broad appeal.

The upcoming finale promises to be a spectacular event, bringing together the best of the season.

The legacy of Dancing With the Stars continues to grow, with each season adding new chapters to its history.

The focus remains on the art of dance and the passion of those who perform it.

The audience's engagement is a key driver of the show's success, and their support is unwavering.

As the nights grow darker, the light of entertainment continues to shine brightly on our screens.