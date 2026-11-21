Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess accused fans of using the voting system to “vote people off” and “manipulate the show” following Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson’s Nov. 17 elimination.

Nov. 20, replying to a fan who asked if she was surprised Shum and Johnson were sent home.

“Not because they deserved it but simply because the online discourse is so wild that was pretty clear who fans were ‘voting off’ and how they have felt about dance experience contestants. ”’ Julianne Hough Shares Theory Why Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson Were Eliminated “ so disappointing to see our voting system is now being used by viewers to vote people off instead of voting for your favorite,” Burgess continued, before pointing to how fans can cast 20 votes per couple.

Also read DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Makes Spicy Comment About Jenna Johnson's Elimination

“I say we got back to yall only have 10 votes total and you have to figure out how to dish them out. ” As the professional dancer put it, “This voting ppl off thing is so insanely negative and not what we are built on and it's seemingly given fans the chance to manipulate the show. JMO. ” On the Nov. 17 episode, Shum, 44, and Johnson, 32, were eliminated despite receiving perfect scores on both of their dances.

This marked the second week in a row a frontrunner pair—which also featured a celebrity with previous dance experience—was sent home, as Johnson’s husbandcontestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show. If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week. At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

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" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

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". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "