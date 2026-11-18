Dancing With the Stars professionals Jan Ravnik and Rylee Arnold address the ongoing tension with Maks Chmerkovskiy following controversial comments about the Halloween Night episode.

During the Tuesday, October 28 broadcast of the Dancing With the Stars Halloween Night episode, professional dancer Jan Ravnik and his partner Rylee Arnold addressed the recent public discord involving fellow pro Maks Chmerkovskiy. The moment occurred during a backstage TikTok interview conducted by Brandon Armstrong, where the pair navigated questions about viral content and interpersonal tensions within the studio.

Ravnik Addresses Candid Video Fame

When Brandon Armstrong noted that the live videos have become iconic, Ravnik, age 30, shifted focus away from the praise by pointing a directive finger toward the camera. He told Armstrong to say that compliment to Maks, triggering a visible reaction from Rylee Arnold, age 20, who flashed a shocked expression as she processed the cheeky remark.

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This exchange immediately led to fan speculation online. Viewers took to social media platforms to discuss the interaction, with one user posting a comment thanking the person who captured the moment on TikTok for highlighting the tension.

Betting Drama Sparks Public Remarks

The tension between Ravnik and Chmerkovskiy, age 46, has been building since October 2025 after Chmerkovskiy allegedly placed bets via a sports betting platform that Ravnik and his partner Ali, age 47, would be eliminated. The professional dancer did not shy away from addressing the controversy directly during the interview.

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When asked for a message for fans, Ravnik stated, I hope you lose all your money. This specific response stunned Ali, who remarked that the question was general but the answer was very specific, causing Ravnik to fall back in a fit of giggles.

Chmerkovskiy Questions Professional Credibility

The backdrop to these comments stems from Chmerkovskiy's appearance on the Penthouse With Peta podcast. During that episode, he expressed doubt about Ravnik's suitability for the show, stating that Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on the program.

Chmerkovskiy further questioned how Ravnik could teach and deliver messages in a format different from ballroom dancing. He noted that criticism had arisen weeks prior and expressed confusion over whether anyone had explained the expectations to him.

Escalating War of Words in Studio

Ravnik responded to those criticisms three days later with a TikTok captioned Me When Anyone Talks Trash About Jan. Despite Chmerkovskiy issuing an apology over his initial comments, a subtle war of words has endured between the two professionals ever since.

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The Halloween Night episode served as another stage for these interactions, with fans eagerly analyzing every glance and comment. The ongoing narrative highlights the complex dynamics among the Dancing With the Stars cast as they compete and interact in the public eye.