Dancing With the Stars cohost Julianne Hough explained her take on why she thinks Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were eliminated Nov. 17 despite receiving perfect 10s from the judges.

"Sometimes when people are doing so well in the competition, people don't necessarily vote," Julianne told the duo, "because they think you're doing so well with scores.

"'s "Valerie. " The combined 60 points from the judges put them at the top of the leader board alongsideBut Harry seemed to have his own ideas about what may have messed up his mojo on the dancefloor, as the"I want to say you have been dealing with everything with grace, with the noise outside," he told her, "and teaching me the things that I have only dreamed of to learn.

Also read Harry Shum Jr. Receives Perfect Scores on Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Semifinals

"Amid that noise—like when Carrie Ann critiqued an illegal lift in their routine, which led to Jenna's husbandcalling out Carrie Ann on social media and getting suspended for a week—Harry has certainly swept the judges off their feet. "I'm speechless," Carrie Ann told them after the performance. "I'm blown away because you really have learned how to lead the dance... The technique was absolutely brilliant.

""That is how you quick step into the finals, right there," he said. "There was something about you tonight, too. There was like a focus. There was like an eye on the prize.

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"Sadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35. He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.