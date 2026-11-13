DWTS’ Julianne Hough Reacts to Derek Hough’s Comment on “Weird” Sister-to-Lover Moment

After Derek Hough reacted to fellow Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s viral sister-to-lover comment on the show, his sister Julianne Hough shared her response.

co-host reacted to a cringey moment from the Nov. 10 episode when her brother—and judge on the competition series—, who have detailed their sibling-like relationship this season, performed a sensual Argentine tango, they received some shocking praise from judge“You were able to stay so centered on yourself while also delivering the story that I want so much with this dance,” she said.

“The intimacy, turning your sister into your lover for one night is all good. ”said, “Sister lover, that’s awkward. ” And as the mic was turned over to Derek, he quipped with laughter, “Tell me about it. That was weird.

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” The moment prompted a flurry of comments online, as fans pointed out how Julianne and Derek have been paired up for some sensual dances over the years. As one fan wrote on Threads, “Derek adding in ‘tell me about it’ after Carrie Ann gave Ezra and Daniella credit for doing an intimate dance when they feel like siblings had me GIGGGGGGGLING.

”After all, the 38-year-old only added a shrugging emoji while sharing a Thread post to her Instagram Stories Nov. 12 that read, “Derek adding in ‘tell me about it’ after Carrie Ann gave Ezra and Daniella credit for doing an intimate dance when they feel like siblings had me GIGGGGGGGLING. ” But Julianne appeared to sidestep the awkwardness with one smooth move.

After all, the 38-year-old re-posted the comment on her Instagram Story and simply added a shrugging emoji to prove her nonchalance. But while Julianne may have shimmied away from this week’s snafu, it’s not the first sibling-centric shuffle that Carrie Ann has caused between her and Derek. In fact, after Carrie Ann paired them up in 2014 for an intimate routine,podcast.

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“Carrie Ann was the one who choreographed everything, and she got us to do a rumba together. You guys, that’s the dance of love that my brother and I had to dance together. ”“Our names in the program were ‘Derek and Julianne Hough,’ so everybody thought we were married and were doing this rumba,” Julianne continued.

“When people found out we were brother and sister? I remember there was one venue, and we just heard, ‘That’s just wrong! ’”Bruce and Mariann—both from Mormon families and the children of ballroom-dancing parents—settled in Salt Lake City.

There he worked as a communications executive and co-founded supplement maker Nutraceutical Corporation, which, according toBruce also ventured into politics, serving two terms as state Republican Party chair and running for congress in 2023.at the time that he was running for his family's future.

"I’ve got 10 kids, I’ve got 22 grandkids and growing," he explained. "And I really feel that America’s promise is in jeopardy for those grandkids especially. " Of his most famous offspring, he quipped, "I never thought that those dance lessons would pay off,” noting that he took the most pride in hearing from others that sonMariann grew up in Idaho Falls with three brothers.

She and Bruce were in the process of divorcing when Julianne and Derek, then 10 and 13, moved to London to attend the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.. But they wanted to dance and, she explained, "The biggest thing that kept me going is that I grew up feeling very dominated over and controlled. Love my parents, but that was like a generational thing.

" However, she added, "I'm grateful for that now because…it made me sway to I love having free agency. " It was also "so important" for her to pass that on to her kids, she said, and "all of them are soThe eldest of Bruce and Mariann's brood danced at Ballet West in Utah and these days runs her own fitness business, Hough Werks, teaching yoga and dance..

Sharee's "little mind was just going all the time, just super creative" and "self-motivated.

"Marabeth is "just a beautiful spirit" who "loves her own space," Mariann said of her second child, and she "puts on these little retreats in Nashville for women. "in September 2025, and now makes the most of her positive energy as a realtor and holistic health coach, as well as a singer-songwriter.before his death from brain cancer in 2023.

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"It’s unfair that I found my soulmate, my best friend, my partner in life, only to lose you too soon," Katherine posted on, "She has three beautiful daughters and she has all these activities and she plans all these things, and I'm in awe of her. "alongside a montage of sweet photos, "After walking through so much loss and heartache, I never imagined I’d find this kind of love again.is the man I prayed for, kind, generous, loving, patient, and such a gift not only to me but to my girls.

"as a pro in 2007. He won the Mirrorball Trophy a record six times and is a four-time Emmy winner for choreography. As a couple they powered through Hayley's life-threatening health scare, a brain hemorrhage that required emergency surgery just four months after their wedding, and in July 2025 they announced they were expecting their first child together.in April 2024, "Smart, kind and thoughtful. I hope to be as good as a father as he has been to his family.

"(though her big-screen debut was actually playing an unnamed Hogwarts student in 2001'sremake. Julianne returned to the ballroom as a judge from 2014 to 2017, winning an Emmy for choreography along the way, and has cohostedin 2024 that going through a divorce gave her a chance to "reconnect" with her mom and dad, and they "showed up" for her.

"I needed that," Julianne explained. "I reclaimed my parental relationship with them and I got to be the kid and they got to take care of me. And that was the most healing .

"that there was "no jealousy" between their other siblings, "but there is a sadness that maybe there wasn't an opportunity for them to experience it. " Sharee, Marabeth and Katherine are "so, so, so happy," Julianne continued. "They have great lives, and they love their life. But we had an opportunity that they didn't have, and it's hard.

” And while she and Derek have a special connection, "they were super close as sisters growing up,” Julianne said.

“So, I didn't get to have the closeness of sisters and that bond. they have marriages and kids and I don't have that experience. ". "I think the hard part is being away from each other, because there is some kind of a synergy when they all get together. "