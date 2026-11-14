DWTS’ Jenna Dewan Shares Why She Wasn't 'Bitter' About Val Chmerkovskiy’s Suspension

Following her DWTS elimination, Jenna Dewan shared her thoughts on her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension, explaining why she decided to 'show up with grace and love.'

“I said this, and I really mean this, that I did not foresee having as many challenges as I did that were thrown at me during myin an interview published Nov. 13.

“However, the challenges of it gave me an opportunity to walk my talk, and I always think that when that happens, you can go back to your true north, to what’s your intention for doing something. ”“I kept going back to my kids,” she continued.

Also read Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan Eliminated From Dancing With the Stars

“When the mid-season suspension happened, and all these things were going on, I thought, ‘I have a real opportunity here. I can be annoyed and bitter and upset about this, or I can show up with grace and love and joy and focus on the moment.

’” But despite her partnership with Chmerkovskiy briefly going off beat, Dewan put her focus into her emotional performance for the Oct. 20 episode, performing a Viennese Waltz to“That particular week was about my mom and my dedication to her,” Dewan explained.

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“And she was in town, thrilled to have this dance with me, and thrilled to experience this moment. " She added, “And I thought that this is something she's going to remember. We're all going to remember my family forever. Let's focus on that, and let's not worry about all of this that's going on.

”, with the results coming as a shock to many as she and Chmerkovskiy were frontrunners, she’s grateful for the amazing step up in her dancing experience.

“Getting to share my joy with my family, who's over here every single night—thank you, my baby—I had a great time,” Dewan shared, referring to Kazee. “And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love. ”Sadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35.

He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

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's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.