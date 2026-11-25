Dancing With the Stars contestant Ezra Frech pulled off a miraculous recovery after his prosthetic unsuctioned from his leg while performing his freestyle in the finale with Daniella Karagach.

But it was also Frech's own flawless recovery that inspired audiences, as the 21-year-old began the performance without his prosthetic leg before putting it on mid-show.

However, it unsuctioned during the routine, forcing him to lift Karagach in the air while balancing on one leg. Frech then smoothly reattached his prosthetic before nailing the rest of the choreography, earning perfect 10s from judges"This performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show. What you did tonight was forever," Hough said.

Also read Ezra Frech Wins DWTS Season 35 Trophy With Perfect 90 Score Amid Prosthetic Malfunction

"Kids will look up to you and see what's possible. "He noted, "The worst-case scenario might have happened, and you wouldn't even have known the way you rose in that moment. " Tonioli agreed, adding, "What we witnessed tonight goes beyond dancing. This is a powerful, beautiful, life-affirming statement that will inspire the nation and the world.

""The leg unsuctioned, and it came off in the middle of the dance," Frech explained. "But listen, we put our heart, our blood, our sweat, our tears into this. " He added, "If one person with a disability feels more confident and holds their head up high because of this show, then I've done my job. "That message of empowerment was the foundation of their performance, as Frech noted in the pre-taped package.

"I want it to be a celebration of what is possible when you're different," he told Karagach in rehearsal through tears. "What you've done, leaning into my prosthetic, finding such a beautiful way to highlight it and not shy away from it, is unbelievable. " For their last dance, they picked an anthem from Linkin Park that Frech said is "all about breaking stereotypes. " "No sob story.

This is all about power," he explained.

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"We're going to be bringing high intensity with talented wheelchair dancers, because we want to change the way people see disability through this dance. " The number led to Frech and Karagach winning season 35, with him becoming the first Paralympian to take home the Mirrorball, as well as the first amputee and youngest male winner.contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show.

If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week. At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

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"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "