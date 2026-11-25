Dancing With the Stars stars share raw emotions about their departures, illness struggles, and family moments during Season 34.

Jill Hart, a fifty-year-old participant on Dancing With the Stars, recently recounted her intense experience during the show's thirty-fourth season, revealing that she spent six weeks on the program. This period marked the first time she had ever left her children behind to pursue her passion for dancing, a goal she prioritized even over her acting career. Hart expressed immense excitement about the opportunity, noting that her desire to be a dancer outweighed her ambition to be an actress. Her enthusiasm was evident in her performances, where she showcased her skills in various styles, including the jive and Latin dances.

Hart Reflects on Dance Skills and Family Impact

Hart emphasized her confidence in specific dance moves, stating that she performed a strong jive and felt particularly adept at Latin routines. She highlighted the Charleston as a favorite, describing it as a lot of fun, and mentioned that she has been taking adult tap classes in recent years. Although she was eliminated before performing a quickstep, she believed she would have excelled in that style. Her emotional journey was deeply tied to her family, as her sons were scheduled to attend her live performance, adding significant pressure and meaning to her final weeks on the show.

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The prospect of dancing in front of her sons was a major motivator for Hart. She recalled that she selected a specific song for her next dance specifically because her children would be present in the ballroom. This personal stake transformed the competition from a mere contest into a shared family milestone. Her commitment to the craft was clear, as she aimed to deliver a performance that would pride her and her family, even as the competitive pressure mounted throughout the season.

Baldwin Recalls Flu and Early Elimination Struggles

Other contestants have also shared candid reflections on their time in the ballroom, including Hilaria Baldwin, who was eliminated after the Disney Night in October 2025. Baldwin described the shock of her sudden departure, noting that she did not anticipate being sent home so early. She recounted a difficult week where she was battling a severe flu, which left her feeling deathly ill and unable to dance gracefully. Despite her illness, she tried to maintain composure and deliver a good performance, though she expressed disappointment in not dancing prettier than she did.

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Baldwin's elimination was particularly jarring because it occurred just before her family was scheduled to attend. She mentioned that her oldest daughter's reaction was a lasting memory, especially since she had to leave the competition and go home immediately. Baldwin clarified that she got to go home, correcting the phrasing to sound less harsh, but the disappointment of missing out on more dancing time remained. Her experience highlights the physical and emotional toll the competition takes on participants, especially when health issues interfere with performance.

Higgins Details Tough Week and Judge Reactions

Maura Higgins, thirty-five, also opened up about one of her most challenging weeks on the show, writing on Instagram that she was running on very little energy. Following the Disney Night, she described learning two difficult dances while feeling unwell, which made the experience one of the toughest she had faced. Higgins explained that she did not care about the judges' opinions but was determined to have fun and dance. However, the contrast between her self-assessment and the judges' feedback was stark, leaving her feeling underappreciated for her effort.

Higgins recalled standing on the dance floor, confident that she had not missed a step or hurt herself, only to receive a lukewarm response from the judges. She described the frustration of thinking she had killed her first dance, only to hear the judges say it was not that good. This disconnect between her performance perception and the judges' critique was a significant emotional hurdle. Despite the criticism, Higgins remained focused on enjoying the experience and dancing, rather than worrying about the scores.

Season Finale Moments and Missing Compeers

The season finale featured memorable moments, including a salsa performance to Cuban Pete from the 1994 film. Hart noted that dancing without the pressure of being judged was a refreshing change, allowing her to enjoy the routine. This lack of judgment let participants focus purely on the art of dance, creating a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The finale served as a culmination of the season's journeys, with each contestant reflecting on their growth and challenges.

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Amidst the celebrations, the cast also mourned the loss of Travis Turner, whose wife addressed his disappearance one year later. This somber note added depth to the season, reminding viewers of the human stories behind the entertainment. The combination of joyous performances and serious personal reflections made Season 34 a complex and emotional chapter in the show's history.

As the season concludes, the participants leave with a mix of pride, disappointment, and fond memories. Their stories underscore the intense dedication required to compete on Dancing With the Stars, where personal growth and family connections play as significant a role as dance skills. The show continues to captivate audiences with its blend of competition, emotion, and entertainment, leaving a lasting impact on both participants and viewers.