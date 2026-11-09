DWP Staff Attendance Hits Record Low With Only 14 Percent On Site

Centre for Government Reform researchers reveal that Department for Work and Pensions offices are 86 percent empty by midday, sparking political outcry over value for money.

The Department for Work and Pensions is facing intense scrutiny after new data revealed that fewer than one in seven of its civil servants arrived at their central London headquarters by midday. During a recent Friday, researchers from the Centre for Government Reform counted just 317 staff members out of a total workforce of 2,245 present at the Caxton House building by noon.

This low attendance figure leaves more than three-quarters of the building's 1,395 designated workspaces empty during what should be peak working hours. The observation highlights a significant gap between official government mandates regarding office attendance and the reality of daily operations within one of the UK's largest and most critical government departments.

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Methodology And Staffing Data

The Centre for Government Reform conducted manual headcounts outside the DWP's main London office to verify the extent of remote working compliance. Their tracking showed that only 26 employees entered the building between 7am and 8am, rising to 114 arrivals by 9am. This early morning influx represented just 5 percent of the Caxton House total headcount at that time.

The number of staff on site gradually increased throughout the morning, reaching 220 by 10am and 278 by 11am. By the time midday arrived, the total number of employees present had climbed to 317, which constitutes only 14 percent of the department's total workforce. These precise figures challenge the notion that hybrid working arrangements are evenly distributed across the civil service.

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Compliance Rules And Political Backlash

The findings emerge amid growing political criticism of bureaucrats for allegedly flouting rules that require civil servants to be in the office 60 percent of the working week. Under strict adherence to this policy, the Department for Work and Pensions would need to have 1,350 staff members at their desks on any given average day to meet its official occupancy targets.

Conservative Cabinet Office spokesman Mike Wood seized on the data to criticize the current administration, stating that it is little wonder Britain has a benefits bill spiralling out of control when the department responsible for tackling it cannot even get its own staff to turn up for work. He suggested that poor internal management is a direct contributor to the broader fiscal challenges facing the nation.

Comparisons And Competing Views

Ameer Kotecha, chief executive of the Centre for Government Reform, argued that the situation epitomizes a system where rules are set but not enforced. He stated that nobody seems to be measuring if the public is getting value from the estate it funds, implying a systemic failure in accountability and oversight. Critics argue that such lax enforcement undermines the credibility of the civil service as a whole.

However, the Department for Work and Pensions has pushed back against these claims. A DWP spokesman described the research findings as a flimsy basis for sweeping claims about an entire department. They insisted that they publish transparent data on in-office attendance, which officially shows that they are meeting published targets, suggesting that their methodology or reporting standards differ from those of the think-tank.

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Other government bodies show similar discrepancies when analyzing physical space versus allocated staff numbers. For instance, the Department for Business and Trade claimed an occupancy rate of 80 percent. Yet, their London offices only have space for 1,058 of their allocated 3,699 staff. This structural limitation suggests a true occupancy rate of just more than 20 percent, indicating that low physical presence is a widespread issue across multiple ministries rather than an isolated problem.

Impact On Public Services

The discrepancy between allocated staff and actual presence raises questions about the efficiency of public spending and the capacity of government departments to deliver services. With the DWP responsible for critical welfare functions, including getting Britons back into work, low office attendance could potentially impact the responsiveness and effectiveness of these services.

As the debate continues, the Centre for Government Reform and political opponents are likely to use these specific figures to demand stricter enforcement of hybrid working policies. The situation at Caxton House serves as a prominent case study in the ongoing tension between flexible working arrangements and the traditional expectations of public sector accountability.

While the DWP maintains that it is compliant with its targets, the visual evidence of largely empty office spaces continues to fuel public and political skepticism. The exact numbers of 317 staff members present at noon stand in stark contrast to the 2,245 employees on the payroll, highlighting a significant operational challenge that remains unresolved despite official assurances.