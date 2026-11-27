The Department for Work and Pensions disables online services following a cyber incident. Officials confirm benefit payments remain unaffected while investigations continue with national security agencies.

The Department for Work and Pensions has disabled critical online services after identifying a cyber incident, leaving pensioners and Universal Credit claimants unable to access their accounts. The disruption occurred after unusual activity was detected on the government welfare systems, prompting immediate protective measures by officials.

Service Disruption and Access Failures

The DWP confirmed that several digital platforms were unavailable to the public this morning. Users attempting to log in to their Universal Credit accounts from the GOV.UK portal encountered a notification stating there was a temporary disruption to some online services. Additionally, individuals trying to manage their state pension services were greeted with an error message indicating the service was unavailable.

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The outage also prevented new applications for Universal Credit , affected Personal Independence Payment submissions, and disrupted job search tools. The Tell Us Once system, used for reporting deaths, was similarly impacted. Monitoring website Downdetector recorded a spike in user reports of problems with the GOV.UK website at 7:30pm last night, followed by a fresh peak at 7am today.

Investigation with National Security Agencies

The Department for Work and Pensions is currently collaborating with GCHQ and the National Cyber Security Centre to investigate the breach. A DWP spokesperson stated that services were taken offline as a precautionary measure. The government has not yet disclosed the specific nature of the cyber incident or confirmed whether any personal data was accessed during the event.

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Despite the technical failure, officials insisted that no evidence existed that personal data from claimants had been stolen. The investigation remains ongoing as experts work to identify the source of the unusual activity. The DWP continues to assess the situation while coordinating with the Government Cyber Coordination Centre .

Political Reactions and Security Concerns

Politicians have expressed deep concern over the breach, highlighting the vulnerability of national infrastructure. Conservative health and social care spokesman Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst described the incident as a stark reminder that national resilience is not a future issue. He emphasized the need for secure systems and rapid recovery capabilities for essential services.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told Sky News that the attack on the DWP represents a significant invasion of privacy and confidentiality. He noted that the department holds extensive records on individuals, including financial situations and bank accounts. Davey argued that the state must provide the strongest protection for citizens against such criminals.

Ongoing Payments and Future Outlook

Government officials assured the public that regular benefit and pension payments would continue as normal despite the digital outage. The DWP stated that they are working to bring services back online as quickly as possible to minimize disruption. Users are advised to try accessing the portal later if their immediate needs can wait.

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The incident adds to a growing list of cyber attacks targeting British companies and institutions. Recent targets include the British Library , Transport for London , Marks & Spencer, the Co-op , and Jaguar Land Rover . Liam Byrne, chairman of the Business and Trade Select Committee, warned that such attacks are becoming more prevalent and urged businesses to upgrade their cyber security measures.

Downing Street claimed there was no evidence that a malicious actor had targeted other government departments. A spokesperson for Number 10 insisted that work was being carried out rapidly to restore services. The government remains focused on minimizing the impact on citizens while the investigation into the DWP cyber incident proceeds.