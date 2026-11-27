The Department for Work and Pensions has taken online systems offline due to a cyber incident. While pension payments remain safe, Universal Credit access is disrupted as experts investigate.

The Department for Work and Pensions has taken several critical digital systems offline following the detection of a significant cyber incident, leaving millions of citizens unable to access vital welfare services. This technical disruption has specifically impacted the online portal used for Universal Credit access and state pension management. Government officials have confirmed that regular benefit and pension disbursements will continue without interruption despite the temporary service outage.

Users attempting to navigate to the login page for Universal Credit through the main Gov.UK website are now greeted by a system message stating there is a temporary disruption to some of the department's online services. The Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson explained that these services were taken offline strictly as a precautionary step after internal monitoring identified potential threats affecting their infrastructure. This proactive measure aims to isolate the issue and prevent further exposure of sensitive data.

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The disruption was first noted late in the evening, with monitoring website Downdetector recording a sharp spike in users reporting problems with the Gov.UK website at about 7.30pm on 27 November. Those trying to log in to manage their state pension also faced an error message which read, sorry, the service is unavailable. You will be able to use the service later. This simultaneous outage for both Universal Credit and pension accounts highlights the severity of the technical challenge facing the department.

Technical teams are currently working to isolate the issue to prevent further exposure of sensitive data. The National Cyber Security Centre is assisting in the technical investigation to determine the scope of the breach. Experts from the Government Cyber Coordination Centre are also involved in the response efforts. The stated goal is to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring all affected services back online as quickly as possible.

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British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber attacks in recent years. Entities such as the British Library, a blood testing service, Transport for London, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, and Jaguar Land Rover have all suffered disruptions. Liam Byrne, chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, noted that cyberattacks are likely to become more prevalent in this new digital landscape. He emphasized the need for businesses, particularly small ones, to upgrade their cybersecurity awareness and utilize resources like the Cyber Essentials course.

Despite the visible technical difficulties and the inability for users to log into their accounts, the Department for Work and Pensions has assured the public that regular benefit and pension payments are not affected. These financial obligations are being paid as normal through backend direct deposit mechanisms that remain secure and functional. The disruption is confined to the online interaction layer, meaning that the core financial operations of the welfare system continue to operate correctly.

Officials have issued specific warnings to the public regarding security practices during this time of confusion. The department emphasized that they will never send messages asking for bank details or urging citizens to click on external links. This clarification is critical to prevent fraudsters from exploiting the service outage to target vulnerable individuals with phishing scams or malicious links.

Citizens who encounter issues with online services are advised to try again later. The department acknowledges the inconvenience but maintains that the safety of personal data takes precedence over immediate access. This stance reflects a broader strategy to prioritize long-term security over short-term convenience in the face of potential cyber threats. Until services are fully restored, the department continues to operate its core welfare functions through non-online channels where necessary.

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The Department for Work and Pensions headquarters, located at Caxton House in Westminster, serves as the central hub for coordinating this technical response and public communications. From this location, officials are managing the crisis and issuing updates as the situation develops. The restoration of full Universal Credit portal functionality remains the immediate priority for the IT teams involved in the investigation.

The National Cyber Security Centre will likely continue its investigation to ensure that no further vulnerabilities exist within the system architecture. While the department has not yet confirmed the specific type of cyber incident or whether any personal data was accessed, the comprehensive response suggests a serious threat was neutralized. The focus remains on restoring digital access for millions of users while ensuring the integrity of the UK welfare system.