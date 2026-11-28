The Department for Work and Pensions faces a major cyber attack disrupting Universal Credit and pension portals. Official data remains compromised with no guarantee of data integrity affecting millions.

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed on Friday that its online services were still inaccessible following a deliberate cyber attack detected on Thursday night. This incident forced the shutdown of critical web facilities, including the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment portals, as a precautionary measure to contain the breach. Officials stated that regular pension and benefit payments continue to process, although some claimants have reported experiencing delays in receiving their funds.

Massive Data Compromise and Investigative Response

Millions of individuals have their personal information stored on the affected Department for Work and Pensions systems, with data points including full names, residential addresses, and National Insurance numbers. A departmental spokesman told The Mail on Sunday that while there was 'no evidence' of data theft at this specific moment, they could not guarantee that hackers had not exfiltrated any information. The DWP, in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre, is actively investigating the unauthorized access attempts to understand the root cause of the breach.

Also read DWP Cyber Attack Disables Pensioner Accounts and Benefit Services

Geopolitical Suspicions and Security Warnings

Colonel Philip Ingram, a former Army intelligence officer, suggested that the sophistication of the attack points to capabilities typically associated with state actors such as Russia and Iran. He noted that both nations have political motives to disrupt the United Kingdom, with Russia opposing support for Ukraine and Iran reacting to policies under Donald Trump. Ingram emphasized that cyber actors often mask their identities with false trails, making attribution difficult, but warned that the government must be transparent about any compromised bank details to allow citizens to monitor for fraudulent activity.

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Political Fallout and National Security Concerns

Helen Whately, the Conservative work and pensions spokesman, described the incident as extremely concerning and called for the Labour Government to increase funding for defence and cybersecurity resilience. She argued that the attack highlights a failure in basic cyber hygiene within the large Department for Work and Pensions network. This critique comes shortly after Prime Minister Andy Burnham described cyber attacks as a growing risk to national security, citing daily deterrence efforts against threats targeting critical infrastructure like the National Health Service.

Ongoing Disruption for Claimants and Beneficiaries

From Thursday evening, claimants were locked out of their accounts and unable to apply for benefits online, causing significant frustration for millions of users. Downing Street clarified on Friday that there was 'no evidence to suggest a malicious actor has targeted other government departments,' although they did not rule out the possibility of broader involvement. The UK's data protection watchdog has established contact with the Department for Work and Pensions to oversee the incident response, ensuring that regulatory standards are upheld during the investigation.