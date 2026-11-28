The Department for Work and Pensions confirms a significant cyber attack disrupted online services. Payments remain safe, but claimants face login issues and journaling delays.

The Department for Work and Pensions has officially confirmed that it was the target of a malicious cyber attack, an incident that forcibly took critical digital infrastructure offline. The disruption began late Thursday night and continued through Friday, leaving millions of citizens unable to access essential online benefits and pension services.

Although the initial detection occurred on Thursday evening, the Department for Work and Pensions publicly acknowledged the severity of the situation on Friday, issuing urgent warnings that various systems would be temporarily unavailable to the public.

Systems Offline Amid Security Investigation

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The cyber attack specifically impacted the digital portals for state pensions, Universal Credit, and Personal Independence Payment. These platforms remained inaccessible to users well into Saturday, causing significant frustration for millions of beneficiaries who rely on these digital interfaces for daily management of their allowances. The Department for Work and Pensions implemented immediate contingency protocols, taking the systems down as a precautionary measure to prevent further unauthorized access or data exfiltration during the initial breach window.

Officials Confirm No Personal Data Stolen

Despite the widespread disruption, officials from the Department for Work and Pensions have stated that there is no current evidence suggesting that personal details of beneficiaries were compromised during the incident. A departmental spokesman emphasized that specialist cyber experts, working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre, are actively investigating the attempt to gain unauthorized access. The investigation aims to determine the precise cause of the breach and identify the actors responsible for the attack on the government infrastructure.

Potential State Sponsorship Suspected

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Security experts suggest the nature of the disruption points toward sophisticated threats rather than random criminal activity. Amanda Finch, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Information Security, characterized the event as a significant attack likely designed to undermine public confidence in government institutions rather than to steal money directly. Experts told media outlets that the disruption could potentially have been backed by a hostile state, indicating a possible geopolitical motivation behind the targeting of such critical public services.

Pensions Protected Despite Service Disruption

Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, admitted that the incident was serious and confirmed that the decision to take systems offline was necessary to protect public information. Government officials at Downing Street sought to reassure the public that regular pension and benefit payments would not be affected by the technical failure. The Department for Work and Pensions explicitly advised customers to call their benefit phoneline if they encountered issues, ensuring that financial support continued to flow to those in need despite the digital blackout.

No Sanctions for Missed Digital Journals

Concerns regarding the administrative consequences of the outage have been partially alleviated by new guidance issued to claimants. The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed that benefits recipients will not be sanctioned for missing online journal entries during the period of the cyber attack. This measure is crucial for Universal Credit claimants, who are typically required to log in regularly to prove they are actively looking for work. Officials recognized that the inability to complete these digital checks was due to the external attack rather than user negligence.

Broader Context of UK Cyber Vulnerabilities

This breach highlights ongoing vulnerabilities within the United Kingdom's digital infrastructure, following a series of recent high-profile cyber incidents. Earlier this month, UK meat suppliers suffered failures in their refrigeration systems due to hacks targeting supermarket software, and fashion retailers Next and Asos reported unauthorized data access in recent weeks. The Data Protection watchdog is currently in contact with the Department for Work and Pensions to oversee the handling of the incident. This event follows concerns raised by Permanent Secretary Dame Sarah Healey regarding the age of computer systems used by the department and the constant vigilance required to maintain cybersecurity resilience.