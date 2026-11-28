The Department for Work and Pensions confirms a cyber attack on its systems. Services are offline, but payments continue. Officials state no personal data was compromised during the incident.

The Department for Work and Pensions officially confirmed that its digital infrastructure was the target of a cyber attack. This admission follows a significant disruption that began on Thursday night and continued through Friday. The incident resulted in a complete offline status for multiple critical government systems.

DWP Systems Offline and Service Disruption

Officials from the Department for Work and Pensions initially identified the event as a cyber incident affecting their internal operations. They issued warnings that several public-facing services would remain temporarily unavailable to users. The disruption started when the department detected the breach late on Thursday night.

Also read DWP Cyber Attack Disables Pensioner Accounts and Benefit Services

As a precautionary measure, the DWP took a broad range of services offline immediately. These included the online portals for state pensions, Universal Credit, and Personal Independence Payment. The outage persisted into the weekend, with several of these portals remaining inaccessible on Saturday.

Millions of citizens were unable to access their benefits and pensions accounts during this period. Users reported being locked out of the systems they rely on for daily financial management. The widespread nature of the outage highlighted the centrality of these digital platforms to the British social security network.

No Evidence of Data Compromise

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman stated that their team and specialist cyber experts are actively investigating the attack. They are working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre. Their primary goal is to understand the cause of the attempt to gain unauthorized access to DWP systems.

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Crucially, officials confirmed there is no evidence that any personal details have been compromised in this breach. The spokesman emphasized that the DWP has well-rehearsed plans for such scenarios, which were implemented immediately. This standard protocol involves isolating affected systems to protect public data integrity.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the specific nature of the unauthorized access attempt. Experts believe the disruption is designed to undermine confidence in government infrastructure rather than directly steal funds. The scope of the data protection remains a key focus for investigators.

Government Response and Stakeholder Positions

Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, admitted that the incident is serious. He stated that he could not provide more details at this stage but affirmed that taking systems offline was the correct decision. This action was taken to protect the public and safeguard their personal information from potential threats.

Downing Street sought to downplay the likelihood of a government-wide shutdown. A spokesperson stated there was no evidence suggesting a malicious actor targeted other government departments. However, they did not rule out the possibility that the culprit behind the DWP breach could have had broader intentions.

Amanda Finch, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Information Security, described the event as a significant attack. She noted that such incidents worry people regardless of the specific cause. Finch suggested the attack was likely state-sponsored and aimed at undermining public trust in the government.

Impact on Payments and Citizen Reassurance

The government has taken steps to reassure citizens that regular pension and benefit payments will not be affected by the disruption. The Department for Work and Pensions advised customers with issues to call their benefit phoneline directly. This manual workaround ensures that financial support continues despite the digital failure.

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There are concerns regarding the administrative process for benefit claimants. Some claimants reported delays in being paid, although the DWP insisted payments are proceeding normally. The inability to complete online journals to prove job-seeking activities has raised concerns about potential sanctions.

To address this, the DWP confirmed that benefits recipients will not be sanctioned over missing journal entries during the incident. This policy prevents penalizing vulnerable individuals for a technical failure outside their control. The department aims to mitigate the administrative burden caused by the outage.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

The breach follows recent admission by the DWP's most senior civil servant about the threat of attack. Permanent Secretary Dame Sarah Healey previously expressed concern about the department's antiquated software. She acknowledged that staff often work on extremely old computer systems.

Dame Sarah Healey stated that cyber security and resilience measures are critical. She admitted that the constant threat of attack is one of the things that keeps a permanent secretary awake at night. This context highlights the long-standing challenges in modernizing public sector infrastructure.

This incident is the latest in a series of cyber security breaches affecting the United Kingdom. Earlier this month, UK meat suppliers faced hacks that caused refrigerators to overheat. Fashion retailers Next and Asos have also reported unauthorized data access in recent weeks.

The UK's data protection watchdog is currently in contact with the DWP regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether the attack was orchestrated by a hostile state, an organized crime group, or a rogue actor. Experts suggest a hostile state backing is possible, adding to the national security implications of this event.