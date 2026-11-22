In May 2024, floodwaters entered the park, reducing pressure on surrounding neighborhoods. Hurricane Beryl caused further damage weeks later.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Park in northeast Harris County has reopened after more than two years of closures caused by flooding and Hurricane Beryl. The park closed in 2024 after flooding overwhelmed the Lake Houston Dam, and the park's land absorbed the floodwater.

Hurricane Beryl hit soon after, washing out roads and making the park too dangerous for visitors. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said $3.8 million in taxpayer money was invested toward repairing roads and making the park more durable to storms by improving drainage and erosion. The park officially reopened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

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"In the areas that were damaged the most, we put concrete and cement in, which will survive considerably longer," Ellis said. "This park took a serious beating," Ellis said. "The road was washed out. " Eduardo Garcia, who lives in northeast Harris County, said he had been checking online regularly for news of the reopening.

He said he brought his daughter to the park for a nature walk.

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"I was sad when it closed," Garcia said. "Every time, I checked the internet to see when it would reopen, and I saw yesterday it was reopening. "Danielle Martinez, who visited the park with Joseph Martinez, said she was happy to see it open again. "I think everybody was pretty bummed out," Martinez said of the closure.

"It's nice. We cycled and walked, just enjoyed the park itself. "