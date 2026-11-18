The movie star played for the Hurricanes alongside current Miami coach Mario Cristobal.

ESPN's "College GameDay" will head to Coral Gables, Florida, this weekend for the Miami Hurricanes versus Virginia Tech Hokies game on Saturday night. It was a tough decision for the crew to decide where to attend this weekend with so many exciting matchups planned for Week 12.

But, this week's guest picker makes the decision worth it. Each week, the show invites a celebrity guest picker to appear for part of the show. The crew got a huge guest this week as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be the guest picker, Pat McAfee announced on his show on Wednesday. Johnson played college football at the University of Miami from 1990-94, even winning a national title with the Hurricanes in '91.

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Surprisingly, this is the first time Johnson's been the guest picker on the ESPN show. It worked out this time for him to come on as he just wrapped up a movie.

"I wanted to do this. I wanted to at some point," Johnson said.

"... The schedule opened up. I'm just so happy that we're able to make it happen. You guys were able to make it down to Coral Gables, and I was like there's my ticket, I'm in.

Let's do it.

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" Johnson notably played alongside Miami's current coach Mario Cristobal in college. They were both on the '91 championship team, while Cristobal was also part of the 1989 championship winning team. The movie star referred to Cristobal as "my guy" during his chat with McAfee.

"I gotta say to my boy Mario Cristobal, as you guys know, as a player, that was my guy, man. We had wars down there," Johnson said.

"That's where I believe — as you guys know, it's always from the past, especially those times in college or where you come from — that really those defining moments start to shape your life. Everything for me, so much of what shaped my life happened down there.

" During his four years playing for the Hurricanes, Johnson appeared in 39 games and started one as a defensive tackle. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles in his collegiate career. The former WWE superstar understandably will be rooting for his alma mater on Saturday. He's excited to get back on campus and watch an electric ACC matchup.

"I'm a Canes for life. We bleed these colors for life," he said.

"College GameDay" will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Coral Gables. Johnson will appear near the end of the show as the rest of the analysts will make their picks for the weekend then. It was a tough decision for the crew to decide where to attend this weekend with so many exciting matchups planned for Week 12. But, this week's guest picker makes the decision worth it.

Each week, the show invites a celebrity guest picker to appear for part of the show. The crew got a huge guest this week as Dwayne"The Rock" Johnson will be the guest picker,Surprisingly, this is the first time Johnson's been the guest picker on the ESPN show. It worked out this time for him to come on as he just wrapped up a movie.

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"I wanted to do this. I wanted to at some point," Johnson said.

"... The schedule opened up. I'm just so happy that we're able to make it happen. You guys were able to make it down to Coral Gables, and I was like there's my ticket, I'm in.

Let's do it.

"Johnson notably played alongside Miami's current coach Mario Cristobal in college. They were both on the '91 championship team, while Cristobal was also part of the 1989 championship winning team. The movie star referred to Cristobal as"my guy" during his chat with McAfee.

"I gotta say to my boy Mario Cristobal, as you guys know, as a player, that was my guy, man. We had wars down there," Johnson said.

"That's where I believe — as you guys know, it's always from the past, especially those times in college or where you come from — that really those defining moments start to shape your life. Everything for me, so much of what shaped my life happened down there.

"During his four years playing for the Hurricanes, Johnson appeared in 39 games and started one as a defensive tackle. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 77 tackles in his collegiate career. The former WWE superstar understandably will be rooting for his alma mater on Saturday. He's excited to get back on campus and watch an electric ACC matchup.

"College GameDay" will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Coral Gables. Johnson will appear near the end of the show as the rest of the analysts will make their picks for the weekend then.