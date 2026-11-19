Dwayne Johnson concludes filming Lizard Music, revealing a dramatic transformation into Chicken Man. The actor lost 30 pounds for the role directed by Benny Safdie, set for release in December 2027.

Dwayne Johnson has officially wrapped production on his latest film project, marking the conclusion of an intensive transformation period for the global superstar. The actor took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes imagery that documents his complete physical metamorphosis into the character known as Chicken Man, a role that stands in stark contrast to his typical action-hero persona. These newly released images provide the most comprehensive view of the elaborate prosthetic makeup and costume design utilized during the Brooklyn-based shoot, offering fans an unprecedented glimpse into the preparation required for this unique cinematic endeavor.

Transformation and Physical Preparation

Johnson revealed that achieving the specific physicality required for the character involved significant physiological changes, including a deliberate reduction in muscle mass. The actor confirmed via social media that he shed approximately 30 pounds of muscle to align with the visual narrative of his character, Charles Swann, who is also referred to as Chicken Man. This physical alteration was a necessary component of the performance, allowing Johnson to embody the eccentric nature of the role under the direction of filmmaker Benny Safdie. The star emphasized that despite the weight loss, he felt physically superior at his current weight, highlighting the precision of his training regimen for this specific part.

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Creative Team and Prosthetic Design

The intricate visual identity of Chicken Man was crafted by renowned special makeup effects artist Kazu Hiro, who is also celebrated for his work aging Tom Cruise for the film Digger. Hiro designed the aging prosthetics that contributed to the aged appearance of Johnson's character, ensuring the look was both striking and consistent with the story's tone. Benny Safdie directed the project and adapted the screenplay from Daniel Pinkwater's novel, bringing a distinct artistic vision to the production. The collaboration between Johnson, Safdie, and Hiro resulted in a look that retains almost no resemblance to Johnson's usual on-screen image, featuring a tan bucket hat and a heavily weathered coat.

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Plot Details and Cast Ensemble

The narrative of Lizard Music follows a young boy, played by Theo Clark Leber, who discovers a secret late-night broadcast featuring lizards performing otherworldly music. This discovery sets the boy on a quest for answers, which ultimately leads him to encounter the Chicken Man and his 111-year-old chicken named Claudia. The film features a notable supporting ensemble that includes Alicia Silverstone, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, and Rachel McAdams. These established actors join Johnson and the young lead to populate the story's surreal and mysterious world, creating a diverse and talented cast for the upcoming release.

Release Date and Market Positioning

Sony Pictures has scheduled the theatrical release of Lizard Music for December 25, 2027, positioning the film for the lucrative holiday season box office window. This release date places the movie in direct competition with other major holiday titles, though it stands apart with its unique genre blend and star power. The announcement of the wrap and the release date generates significant anticipation among audiences who have followed the production's progress. With the story adapted from a beloved novel and featuring a high-profile cast, the film aims to capture a wide demographic interest during the Christmas 2027 viewing period.