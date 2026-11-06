Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Developing Original Medusa Live-Action Film

Seven Bucks Productions is developing an original live-action movie about Medusa. The project is under a deal with Disney and explores a new interpretation of the Greek mythological figure.

Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions is currently developing an original live-action movie centered on Medusa, the iconic snake-haired figure from Greek mythology. The project is being produced through Seven Bucks Productions alongside partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, with Melissa Fried overseeing the project for the label. This announcement marks a significant expansion into mythological storytelling for the production company, leveraging its established relationship with major studio partners.

Medusa Film Development Details

Medusa is one of three Gorgons in Greek mythology, and her gaze turned anyone who met it to stone. She was beheaded by the hero Perseus, who later gave her head to the goddess Athena to place on her shield. Seven Bucks is developing the project under its existing deal with Disney, signaling a strategic move to tap into classic folklore. The movie will explore a new interpretation of the Greek mythological figure, though specific details about Montemayor's approach remain under wraps. The project is still in its early stages, and it could take some time before it moves into production, with casting and further creative details yet to be announced.

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Strategic Partnership with Disney

The development of the Medusa film occurs within the framework of an existing deal between Seven Bucks and Disney. This partnership allows the production company to bring its unique perspective to a vast library of intellectual property while maintaining a degree of creative autonomy. Disney has yet to officially comment on the Medusa report, keeping the specifics of the deal and the creative direction under tight confidentiality. If greenlit, the project will add to the studio's extensive slate of live-action adaptations drawn from classic folklore and legendary tales. This trend reflects a broader industry shift toward reimagining ancient myths for modern cinematic audiences.

Market Context and Competing Projects

While the Medusa project is in its infancy, Seven Bucks is simultaneously navigating a busy production schedule with other major franchise installments. Co-produced by Seven Bucks, Jumanji: Open World is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25. The previous two Jumanji movies starring Johnson proved to be highly successful commercially, establishing a strong brand identity in the adventure genre. However, this time it will face tough competition from Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part III, two major blockbusters arriving a week before its release. The holiday box office landscape is becoming increasingly crowded, with audiences facing a saturation of high-profile releases.

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Future Outlook for Mythological Cinema

The interest in Medusa highlights a growing appetite for female-led narratives within the superhero and fantasy genres. By focusing on a character traditionally viewed as a monster, Seven Bucks aims to humanize the Gorgon and offer a fresh perspective on her backstory. This approach aligns with contemporary storytelling trends that seek to give voice to marginalized or misunderstood figures in classic literature. The involvement of Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia ensures that the project will maintain the high production values and star-driven appeal that Seven Bucks is known for. Industry observers are closely watching how the studio will balance creative innovation with commercial viability.

Industry Implications and Next Steps

As the project remains in the early stages, the next steps will involve securing a writer and further defining the creative vision for the film. The selection of a screenwriter will be crucial in determining how the myth is adapted for a live-action audience. Seven Bucks will need to navigate the complexities of bringing a legendary figure to life while respecting the source material. The eventual casting of the lead role will likely generate significant media attention and fan speculation. Until official announcements are made, the film remains one of many potential projects in Disney's development pipeline. The industry awaits further details on how Seven Bucks plans to distinguish its Medusa from previous interpretations in literature and film.