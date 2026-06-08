Dwayne Johnson's Perfect Response to Viral Trolling Video

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has recently reacted to a viral video of an influencer who joked about him selling shampoo despite being bald. Johnson, who plays Maui in Moana, gave the perfect response to the trolling, impressing fans with his sense of humor.

recently reacted to a viral video of an influencer who joked about him selling shampoo despite being bald. Johnson, who plays Maui in Moana , gave the perfect response to the trolling.

Fans were left impressed by how well The Rock handled the whole situation, sprinkling his sense of humor into it.reacted to a viral trolling video, where an influencer pointed out how he was selling shampoo despite being bald. The former WWE wrestler had a perfect response to the clip, and in doing so, he referenced his Moana character, Maui.of her stumbling on Papatui in a store.

She showed the products on the shelf and joked about how Johnson, who is bald, was advertising shampoo.

“Don’t give up on your dreams,” she said in the video, “The Rock is selling shampoo and conditioner, and he’s bald. ”of his long locks in character as Maui for the live-action adaptation of Moana.

“Ok, this made me belly laugh.. HARD,” the star wrote in the video.

“And hey, sometimes a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner,” he continued, “You’re Welcooooome. ” The 54-year-old signed off the message with, “Love ~ Maui, ps ~ I got a little gift coming your way @happyyellowco. ” Fans of the actor were left immensely impressed by the response he gave to the video.

“The fact you responded to this ,” one user wrote. “Dwayne, I am ON THE FLOOR,” another user wrote. Apart from the live-action adaptation of Moana, Dwayne Johnson will also soon appear in Jumanji: Open World and Moana 3. Sourav Chakraborty is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where he covers movies, television, and everything in between.

A film student and cinephile, Sourav channels his deep passion for cinema into crafting meaningful content. When he's not writing about cinema, Sourav is usually found watching the latest films and shows, which helps him keep up with the fast-changing industry trends. Netflix subscribers can now watch one of Emma Stone‘s award-winning comedy movies from Searchlight Pictures. Beginning today, 2023’s acclaimed black…Scary Movie 6 is missing one special cameo that Scream fans were hoping to see.

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