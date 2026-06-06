Dwayne Johnson Launches Papatui Grooming Line Amid Viral Hair Care Jokes

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has introduced his new men's grooming brand, Papatui, following a viral TikTok that mocked the irony of a bald star selling shampoo. Johnson responded with humor, stitching the video with his Maui character and offering a gift to the influencer, turning online banter into effective promotion for his latest business venture.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has launched a new men's grooming line called Papatui , a move that has sparked both excitement and amusement online. The announcement, made via an Instagram video on March 7, comes after years of fans asking about his skincare routine.

Johnson, 54, explained that he wanted to create a brand that helps men feel comfortable with self-care, noting that while he is not an expert, he has been fortunate to have access to top products and knowledge over the years. The launch quickly went viral, partly due to a humorous TikTok video by influencer Kayla Napier. In her clip, Napier showed Johnson's bald head from a previous advertisement and contrasted it with the idea of him selling shampoo and conditioner.

The video racked up over five million likes, with many users joking about the irony of a bald celebrity endorsing hair care products. Comments ranged from "I'm not gonna buy shampoo from a hairless man!

" to "Boy, this man has no business in the shampoo department. " Johnson responded with good humor, stitching Napier's video with a clip of himself as Maui from the live-action Moana, complete with long, flowing hair. He captioned the post with playful references to his demigod character, saying, "Ok this made me belly laugh..

HARD 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🤜🏾🤛🏻," and added, "And hey, sometimes a Demigod's radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner 😜🪝 You're Welcooooome 🎶Love ~ Maui 🪝" He further showed no hard feelings by offering a gift to Napier's company, writing, "Ps ~ I got a little gift coming your way, @happyyellowco 😉🥂.

" This lighthearted exchange highlights Johnson's ability to engage with internet culture and turn potential criticism into a marketing advantage. The Papatui line represents Johnson's expansion into the beauty and personal care space, building on his image as a versatile entrepreneur. His earlier jokes about his own baldness, including a 2017 post where he quipped, "I'm not bald because I went bald.

I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac," demonstrate his long-standing comfort with poking fun at himself. By embracing the humor around his baldness and the meme-worthy nature of his shampoo endorsement, Johnson has generated significant buzz for his new venture without relying solely on traditional advertising





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