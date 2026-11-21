Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans star in the festive action-comedy that became Prime Video's most watched movie of all time with 50 million viewers.

Dwayne Johnson's festive action-comedy has reclaimed its position as a top holiday entertainment choice, proving that the wrestler-turned-actor's brand of big-budget fun continues to dominate digital platforms. The film, which originally struggled in theaters, has surged back into the public consciousness as audiences turn to streaming services for seasonal cheer. This resurgence highlights a significant shift in how major studio releases are consumed, with digital viewership often surpassing theatrical performance metrics for certain genres. The movie's enduring popularity demonstrates that star power and accessible, low-stakes entertainment can still drive massive engagement regardless of initial box office returns.

Johnson and Evans Lead Festive Action Success

The narrative centers on Callum Drift, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, who serves as the head of security for the North Pole. Drift's plans for a peaceful retirement are abruptly interrupted when Santa Claus, played by J.K. Simmons, is kidnapped. To rescue the iconic holiday figure, Drift enlists the help of Jack O'Malley, a bounty hunter and skilled black-hat hacker portrayed by Chris Evans. The duo embarks on a globe-trotting adventure that blends high-octane action sequences with comedic elements, creating a dynamic pairing between Johnson's physical prowess and Evans' charismatic screen presence.

Also read 2026 Holiday Movie Lineup Features Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr.

Director Jake Kasden was selected to helm the project specifically because of his ability to translate Johnson's signature style of over-the-top action into a lighthearted, festive setting. The film operates as a throwaway blockbuster, prioritizing entertainment value and spectacle over complex plotting or intellectual engagement. This approach has resonated strongly with general audiences who view the movie as a perfect palate cleanser during the busy holiday season. Critics may have offered mixed reviews, but the public's enthusiastic response has validated the creative team's decision to focus on pure fun and adventure.

Streaming Boom Reshapes Movie Release Strategies

The rapid rise of this holiday film underscores the transformative impact of streaming services on the global entertainment industry. In recent years, the traditional window between a movie's theatrical debut and its home release has shrunk dramatically from six to eight months down to just six to eight weeks or even less. This compression of release windows means that many consumers no longer feel compelled to visit cinemas immediately, reducing the pressure on box office numbers to determine a film's ultimate success.

Advertisement

Prime Video capitalized on this trend by releasing the film after a brief theatrical run, allowing it to become the platform's most-watched movie of all time. The movie blasted onto the service with a record-breaking 50 million viewers in its first four days on the platform. This achievement is particularly notable given the film's original $250 million budget, which is typically reserved for major theatrical blockbusters. The data suggests that streaming exclusives or hybrid releases can achieve unprecedented reach without the limitations of physical theater capacity.

Box Office Flops Find New Life on Digital Platforms

The phenomenon of cinematic underperformers becoming streaming hits is becoming a common pattern in the modern media landscape. This movie, which experienced a disappointing theatrical run, was originally planned as a streaming exclusive before being released in cinemas on November 6. It then hit Prime Video on December 12, just over a month later, leveraging the holiday season to maximize its viewer base. The strategy allowed the film to bypass the intense competition of the summer blockbuster season and appeal directly to families looking for Christmas entertainment.

This trend is not unique to this single production, as other Amazon-made movies have also seen massive streaming audiences despite lacking strong box office results earlier in the year. For many studios, cinematic box office returns are now just one half of the financial story for any major release. The other half, digital subscriptions and viewership, often provides a more stable and scalable revenue stream for films that may not appeal to the broadest theatrical demographic. As the industry continues to evolve, the distinction between a cinematic flop and a streaming success becomes increasingly irrelevant for studios focused on long-term platform engagement.

Holiday Viewing Drives Record-Breaking Engagement

Two years after its initial release, the movie is heading back up the charts as fans work through their Christmas movie playlists to get in the holiday mood. The timing of this resurgence is strategic, aligning with the seasonal behavior of viewers who seek comfort and familiarity during the winter holidays. The film's blend of action, comedy, and holiday themes makes it an ideal candidate for repeated viewing, a key metric for streaming platforms aiming to retain subscribers.

Advertisement

The success of this release reinforces the importance of content libraries that offer evergreen entertainment options for diverse audiences. By maintaining a catalog of popular, star-driven films that can be revisited annually, streaming services can ensure consistent user engagement regardless of new content releases. The performance of this Dwayne Johnson-led film serves as a case study in how strategic release timing and genre specificity can turn a theatrical disappointment into a digital triumph. As streaming continues to dominate media consumption, such successes will likely become more frequent, shaping how future films are developed and marketed for global audiences.