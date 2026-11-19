Court hears Dwain Hall allegedly murdered British music tutor Sonia Exelby in Florida. GPS and CCTV reveal timeline of stabbing, burial, and AI searches before trial.

Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old man described by himself as a "sadist," is currently standing trial in Florida for the murder and kidnapping of 32-year-old British citizen Sonia Exelby. The proceedings have revealed harrowing details of how Exelby traveled from Portsmouth to the United States with the intent of arranging her own death through a contract killing.

CCTV Evidence Reveals Critical Timeline

Court jurors were shown critical CCTV footage captured on Sunday, October 12, at a Lowe's hardware store in Ocala, central Florida. The video depicts Hall entering the establishment while his black Jeep remained parked with a figure visible in the passenger seat. Police affidavits state that the individual appeared to be moving around inside the vehicle, leading investigators to believe Exelby might have still been alive at this point.

Also read Trial of Sonia Exelby reveals desperate texts from British victim to Dwain Hall

Prosecutors argue that Hall likely used this opportunity to purchase the tarpaulin later found near the burial site. The timing of this transaction is pivotal to the case, as it occurred shortly before the alleged stabbing. Hall denies all charges of murder and kidnapping, maintaining his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

GPS Data Locates Remote Grave Site

Digital forensics played a major role in reconstructing the events of that day. GPS data extracted from Hall's mobile phone places him at a remote scrubland area near his home in Marion Oaks between 9:25 am and 10:41 am on October 12. This location is just off a major highway, far from residential zones.

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Later that evening, at 7:10 pm, Hall performed a drive-by of the exact same coordinates before returning home. Several days later, law enforcement officers discovered Exelby's body buried in a shallow grave at this specific location. The discovery came after Hall had already departed the area, leaving behind significant digital and physical evidence.

Mental Health History and Online Connections

Sonia Exelby had a documented history of severe mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder and bulimia. Her issues began in her early teens when she started self-harming and eventually made two prior attempts to take her own life via overdose. As her condition deteriorated in adulthood, she turned to the hardcore fetish website Motherless to find someone to assist her in dying.

Over a two-year period, Exelby communicated extensively with Hall, who used the online alias Alphasadist. The couple discussed financial arrangements where she offered to pay him to help brutally end her life. Hall reportedly worshipped the Egyptian god of death, a fact that reportedly influenced his interactions with Exelby.

Alleged Betrayal and Post-Mortem AI Search

The prosecution alleges that Exelby experienced a change of heart after arriving in the United States. Instead of following their original plan, she expressed reluctance to proceed with the suicide pact. Hall is accused of ignoring her pleas, beating her, and ultimately stabbing her to death before burying her body.

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In a chilling display of digital forensics, jurors were shown a search Hall conducted on the Google Gemini AI application the day after the burial. He typed a query asking how long it would take for a large family dog to decompose if buried two to three feet deep in Florida soil. This search occurred on October 13, providing investigators with further insight into his state of mind.

Previous Plans Interrupted by Family Crisis

Text messages from July 2024 revealed that Hall's previous attempts to arrange the killing were delayed due to his wife's medical emergency. Hall wrote to Exelby about waiting to see the outcome of a surgery that required him to stay at the hospital for eight hours or more.

Exelby responded by praising his loyalty to his wife, describing it as what a good soulmate should do. This conversation highlights the complex and disturbing dynamic between the two individuals leading up to the fatal trip to Florida. Exelby had lied to her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, about visiting her sisters before flying to the US.