Court reveals CCTV and GPS evidence against Dwain Hall for the murder of Sonia Exelby. The trial details the fatal trip from Portsmouth and the suspected staged suicide pact.

Prosecutors presented startling CCTV footage and GPS data in the murder trial of Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing British music tutor Sonia Exelby in Florida. The court heard that Hall, who describes himself as a sadist and worships the Egyptian god of death, allegedly killed Ms. Exelby in broad daylight shortly after she arrived from Portsmouth, England, in October last year.

CCTV Evidence At Lowes In Ocala

The jury was shown video footage from the morning of October 12, the day Hall is accused of killing Ms. Exelby. Hall drove his black Jeep into a Lowes parking lot in Ocala, central Florida, where he parked and appeared to speak with someone in the passenger seat before entering the store. Police affidavits note that the vehicle was not close enough to clearly identify the passenger, but movement was visible inside. Investigators believe this interaction suggests Ms. Exelby may have still been alive at that time, two days after her arrival in the United States.

Also read Trial of Sonia Exelby reveals desperate texts from British victim to Dwain Hall

GPS Data Places Him At Grave Site

Following the visit to the hardware store, GPS data extracted from Hall's phone tracks his movements to a remote area off a major road in Marion Oaks. The data indicates he stopped at this isolated location between 9:25 am and 10:41 am on October 12. He later drove by the same spot again at 7:10 pm that night before returning home. Officers subsequently discovered Ms. Exelby's half-naked body buried in a shallow grave at this exact location several days later.

Online Discussions And Previous Plans

Before her death, Ms. Exelby, a 32-year-old with a documented history of bipolar disorder and bulimia, had spent two years communicating with Hall on a hardcore fetish website called Motherless. She offered to pay him to help end her life, a request stemming from her mental health struggles and previous suicide attempts. Messages from July 2024 reveal that plans were previously disrupted due to Hall's wife suffering a medical scare, requiring his presence at the hospital during an eight-hour surgery.

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AI Queries And Burial Details

On the day after the alleged murder, Hall used the Google Gemini AI application to ask how long it would take for a large family dog to decompose when buried two to three feet down in Florida soil. This digital footprint coincides with his purchase of a tarpaulin from the Lowes in Ocala. The court heard that Hall allegedly stabbed Ms. Exelby four times before burying her body near his home in Marion Oaks, despite her allegedly backing out of the suicide pact upon arriving in the US.

Trial Proceedings And Charges

Dwain Hall is currently standing trial at a court in Florida, where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnap. Prosecutors argue that Ms. Exelby had cold feet regarding the suicide pact after traveling to the US, leading Hall to press ahead with the attack. The case highlights the tragic intersection of online fetish communities, severe mental health issues, and premeditated violence, with the jury now weighing the digital and physical evidence presented in court.