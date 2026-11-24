Kyle Robb describes Dwain Hall's violent fantasies and BDSM interests before the conviction for Sonia Exelby's murder.

Dwain Hall has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old British music tutor. A new special episode of The Trial podcast, hosted by Jack Hardy, features an exclusive interview with Kyle Robb, the nephew of the convicted killer. Robb provides a disturbing account of life inside the Ocala, Florida, home where he lived under the same roof as the man who tortured and killed Exelby.

Hall's Violent Fantasies and Vampire Persona

Kyle Robb described his uncle as a man with a significant temper problem who was deeply involved in extreme fetish communities. Robb stated that Dwain Hall spent two years grooming Sonia Exelby on the Motherless website before luring her to Florida. During the grooming process, Hall presented himself as a vampire, a persona that extended into his daily interactions with friends and family members in the region.

Also read Florida man convicted of killing British woman he met on fetish website, sentenced to 2 life terms

Robb recalled that Hall frequently joked about violence and murder in casual conversation. He noted that Hall would watch crime scenes in movies and television shows, claiming he could have executed the killings better than the actors. These comments were often made in the presence of his cousin, Laurie, and Robb himself, yet the family did not connect these remarks to the horrific crimes until Hall's arrest.

Connections to Rick Snyder in Ohio

The investigation revealed that Hall spent most of his adult life in Canton, Ohio, an industrial city in the Rust Belt. There, he maintained a close friendship with Rick Snyder, who would pretend to be a werewolf while Hall posed as a vampire assassin. The two friends would engage in conversations about being vampire assassins, creating a strange dynamic that Robb and other relatives found odd but not immediately criminal.

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Snyder's involvement became a focal point for investigators following the murder. Days after Sonia Exelby was killed, Hall mailed a bloodstained knife to Snyder's home in Ohio. Police later discovered the weapon hidden in a cloth bag inside Snyder's bedroom dresser. Although there is no evidence that Snyder knew the knife had been used for murder, the discovery raised questions about their relationship.

Questionable Communications Between Accomplices

Relatives of Dwain Hall expressed concern over text messages exchanged between Hall and Rick Snyder around the time of the crime. One message from Snyder to Hall read, admit it, we get caught way less when I am with you. This exchange led some family members to fear that their relationship involved more serious criminal activity than simple joking.

Robb described Snyder as acting like a wingman or guard badger to Hall. He noted that Snyder would joke about violence and murder alongside Hall, creating an environment where such talk was normalized. Despite the strange behavior, Robb claimed that none of the family members put the pieces together until the police arrived at the home in Florida.

Family Reaction and Behavioral Red Flags

Kyle Robb was sent to live with Hall as a teenager after experiencing repeated trouble at school in Florida. In his interview, Robb explained that while the family was horrified by the details of Exelby's death, they were not entirely surprised by Hall's actions. They recognized a pattern of behavior and red flags that seemed odd at the time but were eventually contextualized by the brutality of the crime.

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Hall was found guilty on Friday of the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby. The court heard that he beat Exelby over two days in October before stabbing her to death. The podcast production team traveled from Florida to Ohio to interview those who knew the killer best, seeking to understand the man behind the headlines and the events leading up to the tragedy.