Kyle Robb discusses Dwain Hall's vampire fantasies and violent jokes with The Crime Desk. Insights into the groomer's life before Sonia Exelby's murder in Florida.

Dwain Hall, the fifty-four-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, was convicted on Friday for the kidnapping and murder of thirty-two-year-old British music tutor Sonia Exelby. A new special episode of The Trial, produced by The Crime Desk, features an interview with Hall's nephew, Kyle Robb, who provides an unsettling glimpse into the killer's behavior.

Strange Vampire Fantasies and Red Flags

Kyle Robb described his uncle as having a significant temper problem and an intense interest in BDSM. Robb stated that Hall was keen on presenting himself as a vampire, often role-playing with his friend Rick Snyder, who would pretend to be a werewolf. This odd self-presentation was noted by family members long before the crime occurred.

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Robb's mother, Laurie, confirmed that Hall and Snyder would frequently discuss being vampire assassins. Despite these bizarre conversations and the strange nature of their interactions, the family never connected these red flags to the horrific crimes Hall would later commit against Exelby.

Connection to Friend Rick Snyder

Rick Snyder, a friend of Hall, received a bloodstained knife in the mail from Hall just days after Exelby's murder. Police later discovered the weapon hidden in a cloth bag inside Snyder's bedroom dresser at his Ohio home. Authorities have stated there is no evidence that Snyder knew the knife was used in a homicide.

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However, family members expressed concern over a text message Snyder sent Hall around that time. The message read: Admit it, we get caught way less when I'm with you. This exchange led some relatives to fear that Snyder might have been aware of more serious activities than petty crime, referring to himself as Hall's guard badger.

Mocking Violence and Lack of Surprise

Robb revealed that Hall would constantly joke about violence and murder in casual conversation. He recalled instances where Hall would critique murder scenes in movies, claiming he could have done them better and avoided arrest. These comments were treated as jokes by those around him at the time.

Reporter Jack Hardy, who traveled from Florida to Ohio to speak with Hall's relatives, noted that while the family was horrified, they were not entirely surprised by the nature of the crimes. The pattern of behavior and red flags have now been contextualized by the trial proceedings.

Legal Outcome and Case Details

Hall was sentenced to two consecutive life terms after being found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby. Prosecutors presented evidence that Hall spent two years grooming the vulnerable woman on the fetish website Motherless before luring her to Florida. The court heard that Hall beat Exelby over two days in October before stabbing her to death. This special report offers a deep dive into the personal life of the perpetrator through the eyes of those who knew him best.