Dwain Hall Murder Trial: Photos of Women Impaled Key Evidence

Court reveals Dwain Hall possessed violent images of women being impaled. The former pizza driver faces murder charges for killing British tutor Sonia Exelby in Florida for $4,000.

Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old former pizza delivery driver and roadside mechanic from Florida, is awaiting trial for the kidnap and murder of Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old British music tutor. Prosecutors allege that Hall groomed Ms. Exelby, who suffered from depression, to travel 4,000 miles to Ocala, Marion County, where she agreed to pay $4,000 (£3,000) for her own torture and death.

Violent Images Found on Hall Devices

Ms. Exelby's body was discovered in a shallow grave on October 17, 2025, six days after she met Hall in an isolated Airbnb cabin in the woods near Ocala. Court documents submitted by prosecutor Richard Buxman reveal that digital forensic examiners recovered sexually violent images from Hall's phone. These images depicted women being raped, tortured, and murdered, with many showing women being stabbed or impaled by sharp objects.

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Buxman stated that these images were probative of Hall's sexual interest in raping, stabbing, torturing, and murdering women. The prosecutor argued that this evidence was consistent with Hall's online username, "alphasadist," which he used to communicate with Ms. Exelby on a hardcore fetish website called Motherless. The defense lawyer, however, argued that the images of naked women with nooses around their necks were not consistent with the events of the case and should be excluded from the trial.

Recorded Confessions and Stab Wounds

Police found that Ms. Exelby recorded footage describing in graphic detail how she wanted to die. In the video, she appeared dishevelled with multiple bruises across her face, neck, and breasts. Hall could be heard asking her why she was in the US, to which she tearfully replied that she was an awful person who had crushed everyone who ever loved her. She eventually described wanting to be stabbed.

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Ms. Exelby was found dead with four stab wounds. Forensic examiners discovered Hall's DNA on a 7-inch customized steel knife that he allegedly used to kill her. In a final message to a friend while Hall was showering in the cabin, Ms. Exelby wrote, "I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind time to stew. My time's up." Her family claims she was groomed and had expressed concerns about the fetish website.

Financial Motive and Upcoming Trial

Hall was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping on October 23, 2025. He was also previously arrested for fraudulent use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device linked to Ms. Exelby. Transcripts of Hall speaking to his wife of 28 years, Ginger Stein, reveal he admitted, "We needed money but we didn't need it this bad," referencing the $4,000 payment. He expressed resignation and anger at being portrayed as a monster.

Hall will stand trial for Ms. Exelby's murder on November 16, 2025. Presiding judge Timothy McCourt noted similarities between the photos and the violent sex Hall admitted to having with Ms. Exelby before her death. A judgment on whether the photos can be used as evidence to prove Hall's intent and motive for sexual gratification will be issued before jury selection begins on that date.