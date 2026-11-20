A jury in Ocala convicted Dwain Hall of kidnapping and murder for the death of British tutor Sonia Exelby, ending a two-year online grooming saga that ended in tragedy.

A jury at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala, Florida, has convicted 54-year-old mechanic Dwain Hall of kidnapping and murder, bringing a legal end to the case of British music tutor Sonia Exelby. The court found Hall guilty of luring the 32-year-old from her home in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, to a remote location in central Florida where he tortured and killed her after exploiting her severe mental health struggles for sexual gratification.

The Core Mechanism of Online Grooming

The trial revealed that Dwain Hall, who adopted the online alias Alphasadist and worshipped the Egyptian god of death, spent two years systematically grooming Sonia Exelby through an online fetish forum. He positioned himself as a mentor to Ms. Exelby, who had a documented history of suicidal ideation and mental health challenges, convincing her that he was the only one who understood her desires. This prolonged digital relationship allowed Hall to manipulate Ms. Exelby into believing she consented to her own torture and death, with evidence showing she even offered to pay him for her murder.

Also read Sonia Exelby Murder Trial: Family Grateful for Support as Dwain Hall Faces Justice

Ms. Exelby traveled to the United States in October last year, leaving behind her life in Portsmouth to meet the man she had only known virtually. The grooming process had successfully eroded her resistance, leading her to lie to her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, about her intentions when she departed. She told him she was staying with her sisters over the weekend, but her true destination was a meeting with Hall, which ultimately led to her abduction and subsequent death.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

During the four-day trial, the prosecution presented a stark contrast between Ms. Exelby's expressed ambivalence and Hall's singular, predatory focus. Prosecutors highlighted messages exchanged between the pair, including one where Ms. Exelby wrote that she felt lost without her alpha sadist and could not be without him. These digital communications served as critical evidence that Hall had established a psychological hold over his victim, directing her actions and isolating her from her support network in the UK.

Advertisement

Conversely, Dwain Hall refused to testify in his own defense, offering no counter-narrative to the prosecution's case. He told investigators that he and Ms. Exelby had engaged in consensual rough sex inside the Airbnb where she stayed, but he consistently denied killing her. This stance left the jury to weigh his denials against the overwhelming physical evidence and the testimonies of Ms. Exelby's family members who traveled to Florida to face him.

Real-World Impact on Family and Victims

The emotional toll of the trial was severe for Ms. Exelby's family, who endured harrowing evidence during the proceedings. Four of her siblings flew to the United States after fundraising online to cover the significant travel costs, allowing them to attend the trial and confront the man responsible for their sister's death. Her older sisters, Gemma and Sara, broke down in tears while giving testimony, describing Ms. Exelby as a beautiful soul who had been corrupted by Hall's manipulation and predatory behavior.

Stevie Hunt, Ms. Exelby's partner, played a crucial role in alerting authorities after discovering an email she had sent to herself from her flight. The message, filled with sorrow and regret, indicated that she felt sick and wished she were already home. Upon raising the alarm with British police, authorities were able to alert US officials, leading to the investigation that eventually traced Ms. Exelby's credit card charges to a breakdown service owned by Hall.

Chronology of the Crime and Final Moments

The timeline of the tragedy unfolded with tragic clarity once Ms. Exelby arrived in Florida. She flew to the US on October last year, and an email she sent herself revealed her immediate regret and fear. The email stated, As soon as the wheels leave the ground, I wish I was home, can't get off the plane... oh god, I feel so sick, why am I here, why? Despite this clear signal of distress, she traveled with Hall to a remote Airbnb near the central Florida town of Reddick, where his control over her remained absolute.

Advertisement

On the second night of her captivity, Ms. Exelby sent a final message to a friend that was not shown to the jury, writing, I f***ed up really bad I think it's too late, I'm so scared. Hall pressed ahead with his plans regardless of her hesitation, torturing her for two nights and taunting her that escape was only possible if she shot him with a gun he carried at all times. The ordeal ended on the morning of October 12, when Hall left the Airbnb with Ms. Exelby and drove her to a DIY store, where CCTV footage captured her for the last time before she was taken to a remote patch of scrubland near his home in Marion Oaks.

In the final act of the crime, Hall stabbed Ms. Exelby four times in broad daylight and buried her partially naked body in a shallow grave. She was wearing only a bra and her trainers, with the floral dress she wore to the airport draped over her remains. The conviction of Dwain Hall marks a significant moment in the legal pursuit of justice for Sonia Exelby, concluding a case that exposed the dangers of online grooming and the devastating impact of predatory behavior on vulnerable individuals.