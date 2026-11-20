Dwain Hall found guilty of kidnapping and murdering British music tutor Sonia Exelby in Florida after a two-year online grooming campaign exploiting her mental health struggles.

A Florida jury has found 54-year-old British mechanic Dwain Hall guilty of kidnapping and murdering 32-year-old British music tutor Sonia Exelby. The verdict concludes a harrowing trial that exposed how Hall exploited Exelby's deep mental health struggles for his own sexual gratification before killing her in October of last year. The conviction brings a definitive end to a case that captivated audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hall lured Exelby to Reddick, Florida, after grooming her for two years on an online fetish forum. The pair met in October, and despite Exelby's immediate regrets during her flight from Portsmouth, Hall transported her to a remote Airbnb near Marion Oaks. He subjected her to two nights of torture while taunting her that her only escape was to shoot him with a firearm he carried at all times.

Also read Sonia Exelby Murder Trial: Family Grateful for Support as Dwain Hall Faces Justice

On the morning of October 12, Hall drove Exelby to a DIY store in Marion Oaks, where she was captured on CCTV for the final time. He then took her to a remote patch of scrubland near his home, where he stabbed her four times. Hall buried her partially naked body in a shallow grave in broad daylight, leaving her floral dress draped over her remains.

Investigators linked Hall to the crime after discovering his breakdown company charged Exelby's credit cards repeatedly. Police also found a knife mailed to a friend by Hall that tested positive for Exelby's blood. Hall denied killing her, claiming they engaged in consensual rough sex at the Airbnb, but he refused to give evidence in his own defense during the trial.

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Sonia Exelby's family, including sisters Gemma, Sara, and Isaj Isaj, traveled from the UK to attend the trial at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala. They raised funds online to cover the significant costs of their flight and accommodation. The siblings provided emotional testimony regarding Exelby's character and the devastating impact of Hall's actions on their family.

Prosecutor Amy Berndt argued that Hall deliberately groomed Exelby to accept his role as her executioner. The court examined messages where Exelby referred to Hall as her alpha sadist and expressed deep distress at his absence. Prosecutors highlighted that Hall used these communications to establish psychological control over Exelby, who had a long history of mental health issues and suicidal fantasies.

Evidence presented to the jury included an email Exelby sent to herself while on the plane to the US. In the message, she expressed immediate regret, stating she felt sick and wished she was home. Her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, discovered the email after Exelby lied about staying with her sisters. Hunt raised the alarm with British police, who subsequently alerted US authorities.

The conviction of Dwain Hall has brought legal closure to the family of Sonia Exelby after months of uncertainty. The four-day trial in Ocala exposed the brutal reality of online grooming and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals with mental health challenges. The jury at the Marion County Judicial Center considered extensive digital evidence and witness testimonies to reach their verdict.

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Hall's worship of the Egyptian god of death and his self-styled moniker Alphasadist were central to the prosecution's narrative of premeditated intent. The case highlights the dangers of online interactions that blur the lines between consensual roleplay and predatory criminal behavior. Hall's refusal to testify prevented the defense from challenging the state's narrative directly.

The burial site in Marion Oaks served as the physical anchor for the forensic evidence that secured the conviction. Investigators confirmed that Exelby had been kept captive for two nights, with her final messages to a friend revealing her terror and sense of hopelessness. The phrase I think it is too late underscored the point of no return in her captivity.

As Dwain Hall awaits sentencing, the case stands as a stark reminder of the complexities in prosecuting crimes involving psychological manipulation. The family of Sonia Exelby can now move forward with the knowledge that her killer has been held accountable for the kidnapping and murder that stole her life in Florida.