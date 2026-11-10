DVLA Could Be Axed Under Andy Burnham's Ten-Year Plan for Britain

Andy Burnham is reportedly weighing whether to scrap the DVLA or merge it with the DVSA in a review of underperforming Whitehall agencies.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency ( DVLA) could be axed under Prime Minister Andy Burnham's ten-year plan for Britain, according to reports. The DVLA is the government agency responsible for maintaining records for drivers and vehicles in the UK, and it is reportedly among the bodies under review as Labour looks to cut underperforming and excessive Whitehall agencies.

Burnham could announce plans to scrap the DVLA in a speech outlining his ten-year plan, which is expected next month or in January. The move would form part of a wider effort to 'rewire the state', but no decision has yet been confirmed.

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Options Under Consideration for the DVLA Future

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is reportedly considering two options: scrapping the DVLA outright or merging it with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Neither option has been confirmed by the government.

The DVLA maintains records for more than 53 million drivers in Great Britain and almost 48 million vehicles. According to The Telegraph, a merger with the DVSA, which oversees driving tests and MOTs, is one option said to be under consideration.

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Government departments have reportedly been asked to identify unaccountable arm's-length bodies and poorly performing quangos. Under Burnham's devolution agenda, some of these organisations could see their powers transferred to regional mayors.

Why Motorists and Critics Question Agency Performance

Motorists have frequently reported long processing delays, missed targets for medical fitness-to-drive assessments, and difficulties accessing customer support at the DVLA. Last month, the DVLA unveiled an ambitious AI-driven business plan after acknowledging that 'some of our services have not always met customer expectations'.

The DVLA has repeatedly missed its target of assessing motorists' medical fitness to drive within 50 days. Some drivers have been left unable to return to work while awaiting decisions.

The DVSA has faced heavy criticism, primarily for failing to clear the driving test backlog that formed during the pandemic. In a December 2025 report, the National Audit Office stated that the failure over nearly five years to resolve long waiting times for car practical driving tests had exposed underlying issues at the DVSA.

Learner drivers have also been affected by bot activity and ticket-touting, with automated software monopolising test slots before reselling them to desperate learners at inflated prices.

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The move follows a previous review of quangos under Sir Keir Starmer, during which the Government pledged to 'reduce complex bureaucracy'. That review led to the abolition of NHS England, Britain's largest arm's-length body.

DVLA and DVSA Reform Targets and Driving Test Waits

The DVLA has set a target of a 10 per cent reduction in average decision times, to 45 working days, by March 2027. The agency also aims to process 99 per cent of online driving licence applications and vehicle registration certificate requests within three days by the same date.

The DVLA also plans to cut average call and webchat waiting times to less than ten minutes. It is further targeting higher online transaction rates by allowing motorists to tax their vehicles through the Driver and Vehicles account by March 2027, and by introducing a new MOT reminder service by December 2026.

Waiting times for driving tests dropped below 20 weeks last month for the first time since November 2024, according to official figures. However, the average wait remains 19.7 weeks and is not expected to fall to the Government's target of seven weeks before autumn 2027.

Learner drivers currently face an average wait of around five months to take a practical test. This is Money has contacted both the DVLA and DVSA for comment.