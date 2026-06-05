Duval County drivers racked up $719K in school bus fines during first month of stop-arm camera program

More than 3,000 Duval County drivers were fined last month for illegally passing a school bus — and one driver is pushing back.

– More than 3,000 Duval County drivers were fined last month for illegally passing a school bus — and one driver is pushing back. The Duval County School District Police Department issued 3,197 citations in May at $225 each, totaling roughly $719,000 in fines issued in a single month.

May was the first month drivers received fines under the new program. Cameras mounted on Duval County school buses use artificial intelligence to flag drivers who pass a bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. The majority of violations were issued to drivers traveling in the opposite direction of the stopped bus. Under Florida law, drivers must stop for a school bus with its stop arm extended, regardless of direction — with limited exceptions.

The only exception is if there is a raised median between the driver and the bus, or if the median is more than 5 feet wide. Chief Jackson Short with the Duval County School Board Police Department says the cameras and citations are designed to make students safer — and early data from the company behind the technology suggests the approach works.

“So we can say this particular company is all across the country — BusPatrol — and what they have found with their data across the country is that 90 to 95% of drivers do not get a second ticket,” Short said. “So that’s why we think the program is successful, because drivers do not repeat the violation, they do not reoffend. ”“Here in Jacksonville, it’s too early to say how effective the program is going to be,” he said.

“For the month of May, I can tell you we saw about 4,000 drivers that violated the stop arm — and that was only with 95% of our buses equipped. ”“So the true numbers will come when we come back to school in the fall — August, September, October — when all of our buses are equipped, all the buses are on the road and all the students are in session,” he said.

“This fall will be our opportunity to really look at the numbers and see what we can do to improve student safety. ”Jerry Wilkes, 79, is contesting his $225 fine. He insists the only bus he passed was parked on private property — not on a public road.

“This is another gimmick,” Wilkes said. “I was doing nothing illegal. Nothing. If that bus had been in the roadway, like the statute says it ought to have been, I would have stopped.

” Wilkes says he is requesting all photos and video taken of the incident and has not yet heard back from the district. Short says Wilkes has every right to contest the citation. Instructions for doing so are listed on the citation itself. Drivers who still disagree after that process can contact Duval County School Board Police directly.

Since school is currently out for summer, no citations are being issued. But Short and district officials are urging drivers to review the rules now — because the cameras will be back on the road when school resumes in August, and all buses will be fully equipped. Under Florida law, drivers must stop when a school bus has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. When in doubt, stop.

Aaron Farrar joins News4JAX as a weekend morning reporter after working for a year at WFXR in Roanoke, Virginia, as a morning news reporter and primary fill-in anchor. JSO finds human remains in backyard of Northside home after bone discovered on roadThe work on This Old Golf Cart continues, stripping and sandingLocal legend, deadly crashes fuel mystery surrounding St. Johns County I-95 corridorDrought improving but we're still behind, so when will we see rainfall again?

St. Augustine Beach police halt takeover plan amid ongoing teen trendFormer teachers at YMCA Tiger Academy ‘blindsided’ after learning they won’t return next school yearProperty tax plan heads to voters as local leaders warn of impact on police and fire fundingPrices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax reinstated





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic School Bus Bus Stop Stop Arms Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dispatch audio obtained from night Brazoria County deputy shot Lake Jackson teenAs Texas DPS continues to investigate what led a Brazoria County deputy to shoot and kill an 18-year-old man in Lake Jackson, FOX 26 has obtained dispatch audio from that night.

Read more »

DCPS approves $2 million weapons-detection contract for elementary schools starting in 2026-27 school yearThe Duval County School Board approved a $2 million contract with Communication Technologies Inc. this week to begin installing weapons detection systems in elementary schools starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Read more »

What does the lifted burn ban mean for Duval County? Hint: You still can’t burn anythingDuval County has a year-round burn ban that remains in place, so what was the emergency ban that was just lifted, and what does that mean?

Read more »

Duval Schools property tax renewal stalls at city council amid Tallahassee tax cut debateA Jacksonville City Council finance committee has delayed a vote on whether to send Duval County Schools' 1-mill property tax renewal to the November ballot, drawing pushback from teachers, parents, and city leaders.

Read more »