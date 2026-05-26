'Dutton Ranch' star Natalie Alyn Lind stirs up speculation about show's future with simple comments

Dutton Ranch star Natalie Alyn Lind claims she doesn't know how many seasons she's committed to on Taylor Sheridan's hit Yellowstone spinoff series.

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WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has a new boozy job title and Cowboys cheerleaders go abroadSophie Cuningham has heads spinning with her pregame outfit, Colbert's final jab & lessons from Kyle BuschTara Reid has people talking after her latest red carpet appearance, parents fight at Toledo school & MEAT Kacey Musgraves responds to 'fat activist' furious because she can't fit into her new Walmart clothing linePope Leo XIV warns Silicon Valley on artificial intelligence regulationMichael Whatley on Texas GOP Senate runoff and progressive candidates eyeing 2028Sheridan certainly knows what he's doing when it comes to cast. Natalie Alyn Lind attends Paramount+'s"Dutton Ranch" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on May 12, 2026.

While it might not be odd, it certainly is interesting that there's been zero formal announcements about the future of"Dutton Ranch.

"Kelly Reilly portrays Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler in episode 8 of season 1 of"Dutton Ranch," streaming on Paramount+ in 2026. Some new comments from Lind might shine a light on the answer to that question. The talented actress claims she has zero clue how many seasons she's committed to.

"I don't know. I didn't ask my lawyer that. I hope 1,000. I would do this show forever...

I love my character, and I love everyone on the show. So, I'm there as long as they want me," LindNatalie Alyn Lind as Oreana and Finn Little as Carter appear in episode 2 of season 1 of"Dutton Ranch," streaming on Paramount+ in 2026. While Lind doesn't know how committed she is to"Dutton Ranch" or the roadmap, her comments track with executive producer Christina Voros.

Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, navigates a new life in Texas in"Dutton Ranch," where the character’s loyalty and old-school values are put to the test.. It definitely feels more like a continuation of the original saga than a spinoff. That's by far and away its biggest positive. Add in the fact that the cast is stacked, and all the pieces are in place for a lot of success.

It would be shocking if there aren't more seasons on the way. Time will tell, but I would expect Sheridan and company to push the limits. Are you already watching? Let me know your thoughts at





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