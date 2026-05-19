Dutton Ranch Relies On Yellowstone's Walker For Missing Handler, Zachariah Moss

Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 1 and 2 reveal that Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's recent relocation to South Texas, buying the Edwards Ranch in Rio Paloma, is similar to Yellowstone season 1. They start anew by renouncing their home and ranch in Montana and attempting to handle black angus cattle by themselves.

Warning: SPOILERS for Dutton Ranch Season 1, Episode 1 "The Untold Want" & Episode 2 "Earn Another Day". Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton 's (Kelly Reilly) new lives in Dutton Ranch surprisingly hinged on the cowboy Rip hated the most in Yellowstone .

Dutton Ranch reveals that a devastating fire destroyed Beth and Rip's ranch in Dillon, Montana. Instead of rebuilding, Rip, Beth, and Carter relocated to South Texas, buying the Edwards Ranch in Rio Paloma and renaming it the 'Dutton Ranch.

' Rip recruits Zachariah Moss straight out of prison, reminiscent of how he hired Walker in Yellowstone season 1





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Yellowstone Rip Wheeler Beth Dutton Cowboy Dutton Ranch Zachariah Moss

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