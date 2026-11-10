Dutton Ranch Keeps Yellowstone's TV-MA Edge While Marshals Drops to TV-14

Dutton Ranch keeps the TV-MA rating that defined Yellowstone, while the CBS sequel Marshals had to adopt a TV-14 rating to air on network television.

Dutton Ranch and Marshals are both sequels to Yellowstone, but one key creative decision separates them. Writer and director Taylor Sheridan, who first gained attention for penning the screenplays for Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River in the 2010s, is behind Dutton Ranch. Marshals, by contrast, does not come from Sheridan's pen, even though Sheridan serves as an executive producer on the CBS series, which is run by SEAL Team's Spencer Hudnut.

The biggest difference between the two spinoffs is their TV rating. Dutton Ranch carries a TV-MA rating, while Marshals had to adopt a TV-14 rating to be broadcast on CBS. That gap in content standards is, according to the argument, what makes Dutton Ranch the true spiritual successor to the original Yellowstone.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Dominates Paramount+ With New Hits and Yellowstone Spin-Offs

How the TV-MA Rating Shaped Yellowstone and Dutton Ranch

Dutton Ranch kept the TV-MA rating that the original Yellowstone relied on. The rating covers infrequent bloody violence, frequent swearing, references to drug use, and sexual content. In the TV world, the TV-MA rating is the equivalent of an R-rating.

That rating allowed Yellowstone to be as gritty, gruesome, and sweary as any HBO or AMC drama. It also helped the series attract comparisons to Justified and Succession, not just Dallas and Dynasty. At its core, Yellowstone followed the soapy, melodramatic antics of a scheming, super-rich family, but its tone was far grittier and more self-serious than the 2017 Dynasty reboot, which ran for five seasons.

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The TV-MA rating also let Yellowstone tackle heavier storylines, including Beth's abortion, while still including sillier, more outlandish twists, such as Rip killing a character with a weaponized rattlesnake. Because Dutton Ranch kept that rating, Beth's spinoff retained the ruthless edge of the original show.

Why Marshals Lost Its Edge Under CBS

Marshals was always going to differ from Yellowstone in tone, since Kayce Dutton never wanted to be anything like his late father, John Dutton. Kayce was conflicted about John's history of violence, while Beth openly idolized her father's brutality. Kayce, for example, had his chest permanently disfigured with a brand after refusing to force Monica to obtain an abortion while they were both still teenagers.

When Marshals committed to airing on CBS, it had to earn a TV-14 rating to appear on network television. That requirement pushed its style, tone, and content further away from the edge that made Yellowstone famous. The change widened the gap between the franchise's sequels.

Some viewers may argue the trade-off was worthwhile, since CBS gave Marshals access to a much larger audience. Still, the argument holds that ratings are not the only measure of success, and few critics have claimed that Marshals improved on Yellowstone by softening its sharp edges.

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Critical Reception and Where the Franchise Stands

Yellowstone never won many awards during its run, but it was relatively well liked as a soapy, silly Neo-Western thriller and family melodrama. Critics, however, have been less kind to Marshals. Their main complaint is that the show feels like a standard-issue network procedural that fails to do justice to the Yellowstone brand, yet still feels too much like a Yellowstone sequel to work as a straightforward alternative to shows such as NCIS, Law & Order, FBI, or 9-1-1.

Taylor Sheridan's wider slate also shows how busy his franchise has become. Alongside Dutton Ranch and Marshals, Sheridan is involved with Lioness, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, The Madison, Tulsa King, and the upcoming spinoff Frisco King. Yellowstone's recently announced third prequel, 1944, adds further weight to the franchise's expansion.