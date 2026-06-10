Dutton Ranch Episode 5 Review: Can Beth and Rip Avoid Taylor Sheridan's Usual Traps?

The latest episode of Dutton Ranch sees Beth and Rip taking jobs at the 10-Petal, raising concerns about repetitive storytelling, but a mystery body discovery offers a potential path to subvert expectations.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Dutton Ranch Episode 5 . For many viewers, Dutton Ranch has represented a return to the neo-Western form that audiences have been craving since Yellowstone .

Although Taylor Sheridan serves only as a producer on this sequel series, Season 1 showrunner Chad Feehan has crafted a Dutton drama that meets expectations in a way that the Marshals spin-off has not. With Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser returning as the Montana-to-Texas power couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, this new installment in the Duttonverse has successfully carried the weight of its name.

This past week, however, the spin-off took an unexpected turn that leads us to wonder if fans are about to get a retread of Sheridan's old material. Of course, the main difference is that Rip and Beth are playing a different sort of game this time around - one they might just win.

In this week's episode of Dutton Ranch, titled "Peaceful Find Peace," Beth and Rip find themselves in a precarious position, deciding that the only thing they can do now is work at the 10-Petal in hopes of making enough in the next few years to revive Dutton Ranch itself. But five years (by their estimation) is a long time for Rip to play the new foreman for Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) while Beth serves as her go-to right-hand.

In some ways, the whole thing is eerily similar to the same ground these two have already tread under the direction of Kevin Costner's late John Dutton. For those viewers who fear that this may just be more of the same, there's a glimmer of hope. At the end of the episode, Rip tells Beth everything about the body that he found on their land earlier this season - a body that came directly from the 10 Petal.

The Duttons are, of course, no strangers to disposing of dead bodies. Both Rip and Beth have visited the "Train Station" in the past, and their own secrets will no doubt risk coming to light in the midst of their dealings with the Jackson family.

Yet, now that the husband-and-wife pair are employed by the 10-Petal, they can use that new position to learn a bit more about just why Wes Ayers' (Nakoa DeCoite) body was dumped there in the first place. With this information at their disposal, Rip and Beth could completely subvert Yellowstone's formula by using this potential blackmail as a bargaining chip.

Part of what made Dutton Ranch stand apart from the get-go compared to Yellowstone was the promise that Beth and Rip (as well as Finn Little's Carter) would be carving out a new life of their own apart from the shadow of legacy and family. Now that it seems these two are back to where they started - with a far smaller slice of the cattle pie than before - the only way the show can avoid falling into the same Sheridan-sized pitfall is if Beth and Rip use their new employment opportunity to gain a foothold in the 10-Petal and rip the rug out from under Beulah.

Wes' death has become its own mystery in Rio Paloma, and with Rob-Will's (Jai Courtney) return at the end of the last episode, answers may be well on their way to coming to light





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dutton Ranch Taylor Sheridan Beth Dutton Rip Wheeler Yellowstone Neo-Western TV Review Episode 5

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dutton Ranch Sets New Paramount+ Debut Record, But You Can Watch It For FreeDutton Ranch, the Yellowstone spinoff sequel, has become Paramount+ biggest debut series ever. While the show streams on Paramount+, it also airs free on Paramount Network, offering an accessible alternative for viewers without a subscription.

Read more »

8 Years Later, Yellowstone Finally Introduces A Villain Who’s A Real Threat To RipRip has an enemy worthy of him.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan's Expanding Universe: Dutton Ranch, The Madison, and Marshals Signal Ongoing Success and RenewalsAn overview of recent developments in Taylor Sheridan's television empire, including the record-breaking performance of Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch, the early renewal of The Madison through Season 3, and the continued success of the controversial series Marshals despite its critical reception. The article also notes the expected renewal timelines for these shows within the Paramount and CBS ecosystems.

Read more »

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Expansion Plan Works BrilliantlyTaylor Sheridan's expansion of Yellowstone with the sequel spinoffs, Marshals and Dutton Ranch, has been an unqualified success. The ratings are stellar, with Marshals being the most-watched new broadcast show on TV in 2026 and Dutton Ranch scoring the biggest debut in Paramount+ history.

Read more »