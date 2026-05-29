'Dutton Ranch' delivers a very depressing episode where Rip has to deal with the consequences of their sick animals.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 4: Rip Shoots Dozens of Cows, Beth Catches Carter Hooking Up With Beulah’s Granddaughter and We Meet Creepy Dwight ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 4: Rip Shoots Dozens of Cows, Beth Catches Carter Hooking Up With Beulah’s Granddaughter and We Meet Creepy Dwight Spencer Pratt Uses Us Weekly Cover to Campaign for L.A.

Mayor: ‘The Personality I Created on “The Hills” Was Strategic’Welcome back to another week at the Dutton Ranch, but instead of rip-roarin’ action, everyone is drunk and depressed. We’ve got sick animals, teen angst and trailer explosions. Can Rip and Beth handle the latest catastrophe to hit the ranch? Keep watching to find out!

Taylor Swift's '1989,' Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' and Records From Ray Charles, the Go-Go's, Byrds, Weezer, Reba and More Inducted Into National Recording RegistryWhoa, Rip is going to kick the ass of J.R. Simon , the guy who sold him the bull.

“That one has a pure heart. If you fuck with it, I will make your life a living hell. ” Ah, welcome back, classic Beth! Beulah rolling the joint better than Oreana was a real flex.

Ugh, don’t bother Everett . He’s tired! Is Dwight just taking advantage of Carter? He’s not doing too much!

Well, this might be the most depressing scene in the “Yellowstone” universe. R.I. P. cows! Only getting beaten up and having your trailer burned down?

Seems like a relatively modest punishment from Rip. He had to kill so many cows!





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