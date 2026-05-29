Dutton Ranch Episode 4: Rip's Heartbreaking Tragedy and the Dutton Family's Survival

The latest episode of the popular TV drama Dutton Ranch left fans with an emotional cliffhanger. The Duttons are struggling to survive after their cattle herd got infected with foot-and-mouth disease. Find out what's next for Rip and Beth Dutton on Yellowstone.

Warning: SPOILERS for Dutton Ranch Episode 4. Rip Wheeler has just experienced something that could be his most heartbreaking tragedy on the latest installment of Dutton Ranch .

This family has controlled the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States for over a century. They reside in Montana, with the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch near the border of Yellowstone National Park in Big Sky Country. Rip has had a tough time adjusting to their new life at the Rio Paloma ranch in Texas, but things just took a devastating turn in the series.

His wife, Beth Dutton, recently had their entire herd of black angus cattle culled after being infected with foot-and-mouth disease. Rip had to take it upon himself to kill each cow, an act that left him deeply distressed





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Dutton Ranch Yellowstone Rip Wheeler Beth Dutton Foot-And-Mouth Disease Cattle Ranch TV Drama

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