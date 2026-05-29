Dutton Ranch Episode 4: Beulah's Emotional Downfall Risks Undermining Her Character

The fourth episode of Dutton Ranch explores Beulah Jackson's past romance with Everett McKinney, leading to a troubling depiction of the villain's vulnerability. This analysis warns that the storyline could repeat Yellowstone's mistake of weakening its female characters by tying their emotional arcs too closely to men, and calls for Beulah to remain a strong, driven antagonist despite the new conflict.

Dutton Ranch , the Yellowstone spinoff, has been praised for its stronger portrayal of female characters compared to its predecessor. However, the latest episode, "Start with a Bullet", raises concerns about the handling of the formidable villain Beulah Jackson .

The episode reveals a romantic past between Beulah and Everett McKinney, a veterinarian and ally to the main protagonists. While this connection adds dramatic tension, Beulah's reaction-spending the day drinking and crumbling emotionally-seems to undermine her established strength and agency. The article argues this risks repeating Yellowstone's pattern of reducing women to emotional plot devices defined by men.

It suggests the conflict should be used to add layers to Beulah's character without making her weaker, noting she already has vulnerabilities through her family and her rival Oreana. The piece concludes on a hopeful note, as Beulah asserts her determination to maintain control of her ranch, aligning her with John Dutton's legacy and cementing her as a compelling villain worth keeping strong





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Dutton Ranch Beulah Jackson Yellowstone Spinoff Everett Mckinney Character Analysis Female Representation Storytelling Tropes Paramount+ Western Drama

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