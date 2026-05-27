Dutton Ranch Beats Grand Theft Auto VI and FIFA World Cup in Popularity

Taylor Sheridan's Dutton Ranch has surpassed both Grand Theft Auto VI and the FIFA World Cup in popularity, according to recent statistics.

Audiences are more interested in Taylor Sheridan 's Dutton Ranch than in two of this year's most highly anticipated releases, according to recent statistics. Sheridan has dominated the Western genre on TV for quite some time now, and 2026 may have proved that his work goes beyond just television.

The direct spinoff of the creator's hit series, Yellowstone, is beating both Grand Theft Auto VI and the FIFA World Cup in popularity, as reported by The Wrap. This comes at a very volatile time when it comes to the FIFA World Cup, which has faced a lot of controversy this year. The popular event has been marred by a boycott of the tournament, which could have played a hand in why viewers' interest may have declined.

One source of backlash involves the United States' travel restrictions, which could prevent fans from several African and Middle Eastern countries from attending matches despite purchasing tickets. This has raised major concerns, as it may unfairly restrict the ability of fans from certain countries to participate in the event.

Additionally, ticket prices have become another point of contention, with fans expressing frustration over how much it costs to attend the event this year. Some believe the changes are making the World Cup impossible to attend for people who have a lower income, many of whom are loyal supporters of the sport. This has led to a decline in viewers' interest, with Dutton Ranch taking the lead across all media.

As the situation continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how the controversy surrounding the FIFA World Cup affects viewership and interest in the event





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Sheridan Dutton Ranch Grand Theft Auto VI FIFA World Cup Yellowstone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Changes Ahead for Season 2 of Dutton RanchThe upcoming season of Dutton Ranch, a Paramount+ series based on the hit Yellowstone universe, will see major changes, as the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, is expected to become more involved. Several cast members have revealed that they have never met Sheridan, even though he remains an executive producer.

Read more »

Rip Lying To Beth Sets Up A Tragic Dutton Ranch HeartbreakRip is already betraying Beth.

Read more »

'Dutton Ranch' star Natalie Alyn Lind stirs up speculation about show's future with simple commentsDutton Ranch star Natalie Alyn Lind claims she doesn't know how many seasons she's committed to on Taylor Sheridan's hit Yellowstone spinoff series.

Read more »

‘Dutton Ranch’ Scores Biggest Paramount+ Series Launch Ever With 12.9 Million Views'Dutton Ranch' is off to the races at Paramount+, with the 'Yellowstone' spinoff pulling in the biggest series launch in the streamer's history.

Read more »