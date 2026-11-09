Dutch Protests Call for Gaza Ceasefire and Arms Ban

Twenty thousand demonstrators gathered in Amsterdam to demand an end to weapons supplies to Israel and support for Palestine amid ongoing Gaza violence.

Tens of thousands of people wearing red filled the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to denounce ongoing violence against Palestinians in Gaza. Organisers reported that approximately 20,000 people attended the event, which was described as a "red line" protest demanding that the Dutch government take immediate action against Israel. The demonstration featured signs reading "Stop the Genocide" and reflected deep public concern over the humanitarian situation in the region.

Protesters Demand Arms Embargo Now

Steven Eisinger, a 33-year-old robotics engineer originally from the United States, expressed his stance at the march while wearing a red scarf around his neck. He stated he wanted to clearly say that he supports Palestine and is anti-genocide, despite having family living in Israel. Eisinger explicitly told reporters to stop sending weapons to Israel, highlighting the personal and political stakes involved in the ongoing conflict and the calls for an immediate halt to military support.

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Government Stance and Political Context

The Netherlands has not recognised the state of Palestine, unlike other European countries such as France and Belgium. Prime Minister Rob Jetten attended a similar protest when he was a parliamentary candidate in 2025, but on Friday he told reporters that it would now be inappropriate for him to take part in such demonstrations. His office cited the need for political neutrality as the reason for his absence from the current rally, marking a shift from his previous public engagement on the issue.

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Historical Triggers and Ongoing Crisis

A fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect in October last year, following a two-year war triggered by the Islamist militant movement's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. However, an acute humanitarian crisis persists in the Gaza Strip, alongside regular Israeli strikes. Furthermore, settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified, contributing to the volatility that drove thousands to the streets of Amsterdam this weekend to voice their opposition.

Economic and Cultural Policy Shifts

At the end of September, the Dutch government implemented a ban on products from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are deemed illegal under international law. This economic measure coincides with broader cultural decisions, as the Netherlands has withdrawn from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest. The public broadcaster NPO cited the sensitive issue of Israel's participation as the primary reason for the withdrawal, illustrating how the geopolitical conflict is impacting both trade and cultural events in the country.