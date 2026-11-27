Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma warns that the US MATCH Act oversteps, threatening ASML's operations in China and setting a dangerous precedent for the entire European Union.

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma has issued a stern warning against the proposed United States MATCH Act, asserting that the legislation imposes restrictions on Dutch semiconductor manufacturer ASML that extend far beyond acceptable limits. Speaking during a parliamentary debate, the minister emphasized that the Netherlands will not allow external dictates to override its national interests, particularly regarding the global standing of its flagship technology company.

MATCH Act Threatens ASML Service Operations

The core mechanism of the US bill grants Washington the authority to unilaterally determine which semiconductor manufacturing equipment other nations are permitted to export to China. This legislative framework poses a direct threat to ASML's business model by potentially preventing the company from servicing machines it has already sold to Chinese customers, thereby disrupting long-term contractual obligations and maintenance revenue streams essential to its operations.

Also read Motorbike Passenger Makes Record-Breaking Catch in Pakistan Cricket Match

Sjoerdsma characterized the proposed measures as going far too far, noting that such extraterritorial control undermines the sovereignty of allied nations and their ability to conduct independent trade policies. The Dutch government views this as a critical matter of national interest, arguing that the restrictions could severely hamper ASML's market presence in one of its most important regions without providing tangible security benefits to the Netherlands.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Efforts

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma has been actively lobbying against the bill, having visited Washington last summer specifically to defend ASML's commercial interests and present the Dutch perspective on the economic implications. During a recent interview at the Dutch embassy in Beijing on July 7 2026, Sjoerdsma reiterated the government's firm stance that the Netherlands remains an independent actor in international trade relations, despite its close alliance with the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dutch government is working closely with Brussels to address these concerns, recognizing that the MATCH Act could have wider consequences across the European Union. By coordinating with the European Commission, the Netherlands aims to build a unified front against legislation that effectively allows the US to dictate export controls for other sovereign states, setting a potentially hazardous precedent for future international trade disputes.

EU Impact and Future Diplomatic Steps

The potential ramifications of the MATCH Act extend beyond bilateral relations between the Netherlands and China, affecting the broader European semiconductor supply chain. Sjoerdsma highlighted that if the US successfully enforces such broad restrictions, other EU member states could face similar pressures, limiting their ability to maintain technological partnerships and commercial ties with Asian markets.

As the parliamentary debate continues, the Dutch government is expected to maintain its vigorous opposition to the bill, leveraging its diplomatic channels in both Washington and Brussels to seek exemptions or modifications. The outcome of this legislative battle will likely define the limits of US influence on allied nations' industrial policies and determine the future trajectory of ASML's operations in the Chinese market.