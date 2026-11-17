A popular Dutch OnlyFans model faces detention in New Jersey after ICE agents arrested her at Newark Airport for alleged work visa violations.

A Dutch social media personality known for her collaborations with mixed martial arts fighters is currently held in an immigration detention facility in New Jersey. Her family announced that she was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Wednesday evening. The arrest occurred immediately after she arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on a commercial flight originating from Miami.

Arrest Details and Detention Location

The influencer was processed and placed in the Delaney Hall detention center, a Newark lockup operated by the private prison company GEO Group. This facility operates under a significant 15-year contract valued at one billion dollars, which was awarded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2025. According to reports from the Dutch outlet NL Times, citing RTL Nieuws, the arrest was part of a routine enforcement action upon her entry into the United States.

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Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security have established strict guidelines regarding the activities of foreign visitors. In June, these agencies clarified that entering the country with content creation as the primary purpose of the trip is legally considered work. Such activities require an appropriate work visa rather than a standard visitor status, and violations can result in visa revocation and future entry bans.

Visa Violations and Family Statements

Her family member, Scholt, acknowledged that the influencer's B1/B2 visa allows for stays of up to six months but strictly prohibits engaging in employment. Scholt admitted that her daughter had previously applied for a green card but missed a mandatory appointment related to that application. This administrative lapse appears to be the catalyst for the current legal complications and subsequent detention proceedings.

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Scholt explained that her daughter maintains a transient lifestyle, traveling constantly and staying primarily in hotels rather than at her officially registered address in New Jersey. This pattern of living may have further complicated her immigration status or triggered scrutiny from authorities monitoring visa compliance among high-profile content creators.

Political Pressure and Facility Conditions

The conditions at Delaney Hall have drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and the detainee's family. Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, reported that the influencer shares a room with twelve other women, receives insufficient food and drink, and has had her phone access reduced from forty-five minutes to just five minutes daily. Dijkmans described these circumstances as inhumane and stated that family consultants were told no legal action could be taken because a removal order was already in place.

Politicians in New Jersey, including Senator Cory Booker and Governor Mikie Sherrill, have previously pressured for the closure of Delaney Hall due to similar complaints about treatment of detainees. Despite this political pressure, the facility remains operational. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has not issued a public statement regarding the specific case of the detained influencer as of the time of this report.

Impact on Career and Upcoming Events

The detention poses a significant threat to the influencer's professional schedule, particularly her planned attendance at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. She had flown into the country specifically to attend the event on Saturday and intended to film content with fighters. Much of her massive following, which includes more than five million Instagram followers and 875,000 OnlyFans subscribers, was built through these types of collaborations.

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Her family consulted a lawyer who informed them that the presence of a removal order limits their options for immediate release or travel. The influencer previously gained international attention last year for branding herself as the world's most wanted girlfriend, inviting men to submit applications. However, the legal consequences of violating U.S. immigration laws now overshadow her public persona, with Customs and Border Protection warning that such violations can block future returns to the country.