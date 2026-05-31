Dutch Cruise Ship MV Hondius Cleared to Sail After Hantavirus Outbreak and Disinfection

The MV Hondius, linked to a hantavirus outbreak with three fatalities, has passed health inspections and is set to resume sailing following a comprehensive disinfection in Rotterdam.

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which was at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak, has been cleared to sail again after a thorough disinfection.

The outbreak earlier this month led to 13 confirmed cases and three deaths. The Dutch public health agency confirmed that the ship had been effectively cleaned and disinfection followed established guidelines, stating there were 'no longer any obstacles to putting the Hondius back to sea.

' The vessel's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, announced that the ship would depart Rotterdam after inspections and resume its cruise schedule from June 13. The outbreak occurred during a voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde; three passengers died after falling ill. Some passengers disembarked at St Helena before the alert was raised. Most passengers were evacuated to Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands and flown home.

Twenty-two British passengers were quarantined at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside; six were released to complete isolation at home on May 13 while sixteen remained hospitalized. The ship completed its transatlantic journey on May 18 in Rotterdam, where the crew was quarantined. Hantavirus is a rare rodent-borne disease with no specific treatments or vaccines. The deep clean and subsequent clearance mark a turning point after the global health concern





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship MV Hondius Outbreak Disinfection Rotterdam Public Health Quarantine Oceanwide Expeditions

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