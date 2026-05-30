Dutch Cruise Ship MV Hondius Cleared to Sail After Hantavirus Outbreak and Disinfection

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius has been cleared to resume operations following a comprehensive disinfection after a hantavirus outbreak that caused three deaths and 13 infections. Dutch health authorities confirmed the vessel met all safety standards, and its owner plans to restart cruises from June 13. The outbreak led to extensive quarantines for passengers and crew across multiple locations.

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak, has been cleared to sail again after a thorough disinfection process.

The outbreak, which occurred earlier this month, resulted in 13 confirmed cases and three fatalities. Following a deep clean in Rotterdam, the Dutch public health agency confirmed that the ship no longer poses any health risks and can return to service. The agency stated that infection control experts verified the cleaning met established guidelines. The ship's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, plans to resume its schedule from June 13.

The outbreak disrupted the ship's voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde, with some passengers disembarking at St. Helena before the alert. Most passengers were quarantined in Tenerife and the UK, where 22 British passengers were initially held at Arrowe Park Hospital; six have since completed isolation at home while 16 remain hospitalized. The ship arrived in Rotterdam on May 18, and the crew was placed in quarantine. Hantavirus is a rare rodent-borne disease with no specific treatments or vaccines





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MV Hondius Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Disinfection Quarantine Dutch Public Health Agency

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