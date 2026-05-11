Dutch Art Detective Uncovers Painting Plundered by Nazis now in Dutch Family's Possession

A famous Dutch art detective named Arthur Brand has made a significant discovery. He unraveled the case of a painting, 'Portrait of a Young Girl', that was plundered by the Nazis from the collection of late Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker. The painting surfaced in the house of a descendant of Hendrik Seyffardt, a Dutch art detective posthumously known as the 'Nazi's right-hand man'. Brand has worked on numerous high-profile cases of stolen art and won numerous awards. While there are parallels to recent headlines about an 18th-century Nazi-looted painting found in Argentina, this Dutch case is apparently unique and unique unlike any other.

An artwork plundered by the Nazis from the world-famous Goudstikker collection, 'Portrait of a Young Girl', by Dutch artist Toon Kelder, has surfaced in the family of a notorious SS collaborator in the Netherlands.

The piece of art belonged to the collection of late Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, which was looted by the Nazis. The family member who contacted Arthur Brand, Dutch art detective, wanted the story to go public as his family felt ashamed of displaying the looted art for decades, despite knowing it was unsellable. After investigating, Brand found that the Dutch collaborator, Hendrik Seyffardt, acquired the painting at the 1940 auction and passed it down throughout the generations.

The case has drawn parallels to the find of another Nazi-looted painting from the Goudstikker collection in Argentina. The New York Times and De Telegraaf daily reported on the story. According to Dutch art lawyer, lost artworks cannot be recovered if the statute of limitations has passed. The Dutch Restitution Committee, which advises on looted Nazi art, could not compel private individuals to return artworks, highlighting the challenges in recovering stolen art after the fact





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