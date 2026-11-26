WWE legend Dustin Rhodes and the Rhodes wrestling family mourn the death of three-year-old grandson Rowan Dane Oney, with no official cause of death released.

The wrestling world is in mourning following the tragic death of Rowan Dane Oney, a three-year-old boy and grandson of WWE superstar Dustin Rhodes. The devastating news was first shared on Facebook by the child's grandmother, Terri Runnels, who requested that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult period. No official cause of death has been publicly disclosed at this time.

The Rhodes Family Tragedy Unfolds

Terri Runnels, a former WWE wrestler and performer who was married to Dustin Rhodes from 1993 until 1999, broke the heartbreaking news on behalf of her daughter Dakota and her son-in-law Bleau. The couple shares Rowan, who passed away recently at the young age of three. In her Facebook post, Runnels expressed the collective grief of the extended family, describing Rowan as a sweet and beautiful boy whose life was cut short far too early. She explicitly asked for calls and visits to be avoided, stating that more details would be posted at a later date and urging supporters to keep the family in their prayers.

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Dustin Rhodes and Dakota Oney React

Dustin Rhodes, the 57-year-old son of the late wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes, took to the social media platform X to express his grief. He shared a photo featuring his daughter Dakota and her late son, Rowan, accompanied by a brief, emotional message: 'I love u Dakota and Rowan.' In a subsequent post, he clarified that his grandson had passed and asked fans to keep everyone in their prayers. Rhodes noted that he is currently with his daughter, Dakota Oney, providing support as the family navigates this profound loss. The public reaction has been swift, with many fans and colleagues in the wrestling community offering their condolences.

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A Life Full of Joy and Personality

Rowan Dane Oney was widely recognized by his family and followers for his vibrant personality and striking resemblance to his famous grandfather, inheriting the Rhodes family's signature blond hair. His mother, Dakota Oney, frequently shared photos and updates about his life on her Instagram page, painting a picture of a bright and lively child. On his third birthday, Dakota wrote a heartfelt tribute, describing Rowan as smart, funny, kind, and full of life, laughs, and joy. She noted his big personality, big feelings, and big expressions, adding that he was a joy to be around and brought a unique layer of love to their lives.

Family History and Recent Changes

The Rhodes family has a storied history in professional wrestling, spanning multiple generations. Rowan's mother, Dakota, is the daughter of Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels, while his father, Bleau, is married into the family. The Oney household experienced a recent change in dynamics when Dakota and Bleau welcomed another child in 2025, making Rowan an older sibling. Dakota described Rowan as a good big brother who embraced his new role with enthusiasm. The family's close-knit bond was evident in their public tributes, highlighting the deep love they shared for their youngest member. As the family moves forward, they have requested space to grieve privately away from the public eye.