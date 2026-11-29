Dustin Rhodes and family seek meals and donations for the Oney family in Branford, Florida, after the sudden passing of grandson Rowan Dane Oney.

Dustin Rhodes has publicly requested community support for his daughter Dakota Runnels and her husband Bleau Oney following the tragic and sudden death of their son, Rowan Dane Oney. The professional wrestler and television personality shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday through his social media channels, asking followers to pray for the grieving family.

Family Tragedy in Branford Florida

Rhodes confirmed the loss of his grandson via a post on the platform X, stating, "Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time." He emphasized his current presence with his daughter, who is professionally known as Dakota Runnels, and her husband Bleau.

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The appeal comes as the Oney family navigates profound grief in Branford, Florida. The household includes eleven adults and one child who require immediate assistance with daily necessities. The family is specifically seeking volunteers to provide meals during this period of mourning.

GoFundMe Campaign Reaches Partial Goal

A donation link titled "Meal Train® for The Oney Family" has been established to assist with food and other immediate costs. The campaign has already raised more than $4,000 toward its $10,000 goal at the time of publication.

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Dakota Runnels took to social media to express gratitude for the overwhelming response. She stated, "Thank you to all the people who have reached out about helping support the Oney Family. Please help by providing a meal or a donation." She also asked supporters not to feel obligated if they cannot contribute financially.

Rhodes shared a personal photograph of his daughter alongside her late son on the platform. In the caption, he wrote, "I love u Dakota and Rowan," highlighting the deep emotional bond and the severity of the loss felt by the immediate family members.

Request for Privacy and Respect

While the family has opened the door for financial and meal-based assistance, they have strictly requested privacy from the public. In an earlier statement, a spokesperson wrote, "We ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Please no calls or visits." The family asked for further details to be released only when appropriate, urging fans to focus their energy on prayer instead.

The Oney family is not alone in their sorrow, as wrestling fans have witnessed numerous tragic losses in recent years. Athletes such as Sara Lee and Brodie Lee have also passed away unexpectedly, prompting widespread mourning within the industry. In October 2022, Cory Weston spoke openly about his wife's sudden death, showing how the community rallies around grieving relatives.

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Professional Legacy and Personal History

Dustin Rhodes and Dakota Runnels share a significant professional history in the wrestling world. The two worked together in World Championship Wrestling before joining the WWE in 1995. During their tenure in the company, they portrayed the iconic characters Goldust and Marlena, respectively.

Despite their professional partnership, their personal relationship was complex. The pair were married from 1993 to 1999, a union that ended over two decades ago. Their continued collaboration in the public eye did not prevent them from supporting each other through this devastating personal tragedy.

The news of Rowan Dane Oney's passing has added to a year of significant losses in the entertainment industry. Hollywood mourned legendary figures such as Vincent Pastore, Tyler Duckworth, Dolly Parton, and Tim Curry in 2026. The sudden nature of these deaths has left many colleagues and fans reeling.

The community response to the Oney family's plight highlights the tight-knit nature of the wrestling community. As the donation goal progresses and volunteers step forward to provide meals, the family continues to rely on the outpouring of love and prayers from fans around the world.