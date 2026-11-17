The Chicago White Sox have signed veteran right-hander Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million deal, adding a dependable starter to a rotation that ranked 26th in starter ERA last season.

The Chicago White Sox have signed veteran right-hander Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract, according to The Post's Jon Heyman. The deal carries an average annual value of $17.5 million and marks the first major pitching move of the free agency period, with Tarik Skubal still on the market.

May, 29, went 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA last year split between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. He posted a 5.73 ERA across five playoff games, two of them starts, for Milwaukee. The Brewers went on to win the World Series, giving May his second career championship ring.

Also read 6 Players the White Sox Could Lose in the Rule 5 Draft

Dustin May Career Timeline And Tommy John Recovery

The righty spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in the shortened 2020 season. He won a World Series with Los Angeles as well. A Tommy John surgery caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. May signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Cardinals last season before landing with the Brewers at the trade deadline.

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He declined a $20 million mutual option for 2026, receiving a $500,000 buyout. The White Sox will be his fifth team in the last three seasons, after starting 2025 with the Dodgers and being traded to the Red Sox midseason. There have been questions about how much middle-tier free agents would receive this winter due to concern about the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement. May's $17.5 million average annual value seems in line for a back-end starter.

Critics argue the average annual value is excessive given his elevated ERA over the past two seasons, with some comparing the deal to other controversial contracts. Proponents point to underlying indicators such as his Fielding Independent Pitching numbers, which suggested better performance than the raw ERA implied. May has never lived up to his lofty prospect rankings but has settled into a dependable starter who can enjoy hot streaks.

White Sox Rotation Needs And Bullpen Support Role

He allowed less than one hit per inning pitched and struck out nearly one batter per inning but struggled with command, walking 50 batters in 145 2/3 innings. That innings total was a career high, and his ability to eat innings is crucial for keeping the bullpen fresh. Chicago needed a boost after ranking 26th in starter ERA with a 4.60 mark last season. May joins a rotation featuring Sean Burke, Davis Martin and Anthony Kay.

The White Sox now possess two expensive starting pitchers for next season, with May joining Luis Castillo. Chicago ended a three-year stretch of losing at least 101 games by finishing 84-78 this past season and earning the AL's third Wild Card spot. The South Siders swept the Astros in the Wild Card round before falling to the rival Guardians in five games in the ALDS.

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White Sox GM Strategy And Tarik Skubal Market

General Manager Chris Getz has been under scrutiny for his roster construction decisions, and this signing may serve as a test of his strategic acumen. May's championship experience is considered a valuable asset for a clubhouse aiming for a deep postseason run in 2027. The success of the acquisition will likely depend on his ability to stay healthy. May's signing will not affect the pitching market's big fish in Skubal, who has six teams after him.

It is possible Skubal signs a deal that tops the MLB record $325 million pact Yoshinobu Yamamoto received from the Dodgers.