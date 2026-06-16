Dustin May Just Turned in His Best Cardinals' Start Yet

Needing a win and a lengthy start after multiple bullpen implosions cost the St. Louis Cardinals their most recent series against the Minnesota Twins, the team

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May reacts after an inning ending double play against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Needing a win and a lengthy start after multiple bullpen implosions cost the St. Louis Cardinals their most recent series against the Minnesota Twins, the team turned to their top signing of the offseason, right-hander Dustin May, to right the ship. The test was to tame the San Diego Padres' lineup, one that has struggled this year.

But after the bullpen let them down in Minnesota, May turned in his best start with the Cardinals to date, pitching a one-hit complete game shutout and even taking a Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images May also recorded nine strikeouts in his dominant outing against the Padres.

His Cardinals career began with two rough starts, but since April 10, he has been a different pitcher. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers last month, so Cardinals fans knew he had it in him. But the Cardinals are playing their best baseball right now, and what happens at the deadline is uncertain. He does have a mutual option for 2027 worth $20 million that could always be exercised.

Monday's performance was the first complete-game shutout of May's career, and he helped guide the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Padres to open a crucial series. So far, the signing appears to be working out just fine for the Cardinals, and this was ultimately the type of move that was fitting for Chaim Bloom as a president of baseball operations.is anybody's guess. If the Cardinals sell, then May certainly boosted his trade value on Monday.

If not, they'll have a trustworthy veteran starter down the stretch that could potentially push them into the postseason for the first time since 2022. The Cardinals are now 39-31 and remained at the top of the National League wild card race. May earned his fifth win of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.75, following up six scoreless innings last week against the New York Mets.

CURT BISHOP Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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