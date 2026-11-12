Dustin Hoffman Says He Backed MeToo While Reacting to Misconduct Allegations Against Him

Dustin Hoffman says he supported the MeToo movement in 2017 but was shocked to face allegations from eight women, which he disputes in his memoir.

Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman has said that he supported the MeToo movement of 2017, while expressing shock at the allegations later made against him. In an essay published by the New York Times, Hoffman described how a reckoning spreading across the internet and through Hollywood first struck him as a very good thing.

Hoffman wrote that he supported the women who came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein and others, but soon found himself at the center of some allegations of his own. He said he had known for some time that plenty of women in his industry had put up with far too much for far too long.

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Hoffman's Support for the MeToo Movement

Dustin Hoffman says he backed the MeToo movement from the start and never expected negative remarks about himself. He wrote that the idea of taking something sexually from someone who did not want to give it is not something he has ever done or been tempted to do.

In his account, Hoffman stressed that he did not worry for a second that anything negative would be said about him. He framed his support for the movement as consistent with the values he had always held in his professional life.

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The allegations against Hoffman were made by eight women, who accused him of sexual misconduct. The categories described in the reporting include indecent exposure, lewd comments, and forced oral sex, all of which Hoffman has addressed in his own words.

Hoffman's Defense and Competing Views on Discomfort

Hoffman says he felt bewildered about how to defend himself, and disputes that the things said about him were true. He also acknowledges that he may have made some women uncomfortable in his life.

He said he was sort of bewildered by how to defend himself, or whether he should even try. He did not want to fight against a cause he considered important, or find himself on the wrong side of his own values.

He wrote that the only problem was that things were being said about him that were not true. He acknowledged that, in his life and especially forty years ago, he made some women uncomfortable.

Hoffman argued that uncomfortable is a subjective emotional state. He wrote that what is crass and offensive to one person may be found hilarious by another individual.

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At the time of the allegations, Hoffman publicly said he felt terrible that anything he might have done could have put a woman in an uncomfortable situation. He added that such conduct is not reflective of his character.

Reflection on Workplace Humor and Gender Perception

In his memoir, Hoffman says the allegations led him to reflect on any time he may have made a woman feel uncomfortable, including how bawdy jokes between takes might be perceived. He wrote that he has thought about this question a lot.

He asked whether bawdy jokes between takes would seem threatening rather than fun if he were a woman. He also asked whether he would have a totally different sense of humor in that case.

Hoffman wrote that his honest guess is probably not. He said he has spent his life analyzing character and human behavior, and that this work shaped his conclusions.

He concluded that he does not believe women are inherently any more wholesome than men are. That view closes his reflection on the allegations, his own conduct, and the wider debate over how workplace humor is received.